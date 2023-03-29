Frankston 5, Groveton 1
GROVETON – The Frankston Indians extended notched their fifth consecutive win Tuesday in a 5-1 victory against the Groveton Indians.
Frankston has continued to display excellence over the past two weeks. In four of their five wins they’ve held their opponents to just one run. Since giving up six runs to Sabine, they’ve defeated Neches 14-1, Normangee 8-1 and Groveton recently 5-1.
The Indians got things started in the first inning Tuesday. They scored one run when Ryan Harper doubled. Harper led Frankston with three hits in four at bats.
Walker London got the start on the mound. The pitcher surrendered one run on five hits over six and two-thirds innings, striking out five and walking one.
Westwood 10, Mexia 9
PALESTINE – A walk-off propelled the Westwood Panthers to a decisive, dramatic victory over Mexia Tuesday, 10-9. The game was tied at nine with the Panthers batting in the bottom of the seventh when Jordan Velasquez reached on a dropped third strike.
The Panthers ran hot in the seventh inning with seven runs scored. They trailed 9-3 entering the bottom of the seventh inning. They scored their first run of the inning on an error before Austin Frazier knocked a two-run single in for the Panthers.
Trailing 9-6, Avery Muniz had a RBI single that closed the Panthers within two runs. Later in the frame, after Westwood crossed home plate on the count of another error. Matthew Gomez singled on a 2-1 count to tie things at nine before the dropped third strike.
Brayden Barron, Muniz and Gomez each led Westwood with two hits at the plate.
Tyler Commander led things off on the pitcher's mound for Westwood. The fireballer lasted five innings, allowing nine hits and four runs while striking out one and walking one.
