Hudson 7, Palestine 0
HUDSON -- Nothing came easy for the Palestine Wildcats on Friday, as they fell 7-0 to the Hudson Hornets.
A single by Mario Perez in the first inning was a positive for the Wildcats. Diego Estrada took the loss for Palestine. The pitcher surrendered seven runs on nine hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out eight.
Perez went 1-for-3 at the plate to lead Palestine Varsity Wildcats in hits.
Franklin 19, Westwood 0
FRANKLIN – The Westwood Panthers fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 19-0 loss to Franklin on Friday.
A double by Mathew Gomez in the third inning was a positive for Westwood.
Preston Choate was on the pitcher's mound for the Panthers. The bulldog surrendered eight runs on six hits over two innings, striking out two. Joey Garza threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Kaleb Savage, Gomez, and Avery Muniz each managed one hit to lead Westwood.
Buffalo 17. Elkhart 1
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 17-1 loss to Buffalo on Friday.
Scott Black led things off on the pitcher's mound for Elkhart. The pitcher lasted one-third of an inning, allowing zero hits and six runs. Hayden Moore, Parker Jones, and Trevor Morgan each contributed in relief for Elkhart Elks.
Gavin Shirey went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Elkhart Elks in hits.
Slocum 13, Oakwood 5
SLOCUM – The Slocum Mustangs defeated the Oakwood Panthers 13-5 thanks to a strong start. Slocum scored on a groundout by Carter Sbrusch in the first inning, a single by Sbrusch in the second inning, a groundout by Ayden Sarraf in the second inning, and a walk by Braedon Lindsey in the second inning.
After Oakwood scored two runs in the top of the fourth, Slocum answered with two of their own. The Mustangs answered when Julian Young singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.
They tallied four runs in the second inning. Sbrusch, Sarraf, and Lindsey all drove in runs in the frame.
Cody Jordan earned the win for Slocum. Jordan surrendered five runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out 13.
Kolby Walley started the game for Oakwood. Walley surrendered eight runs on three hits over one and two-thirds innings, striking out four. Perry and Johnny Russell entered the game as relief, throwing three and a third innings and one inning respectively.
Young and Sbrusch all had two hits to lead Slocum Mustangs Varsity.
Russell went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Oakwood in hits.
Other Area Scores:
Frankston 18, Cross Roads 1
