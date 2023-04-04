PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers seized victory in dramatic walk-off fashion, thanks to a walk-off single at the end of the game to topple Elkhart from Joey Garza.
The game was tied at 10 with the Panthers batting in the bottom of the seventh when Garza singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.
Westwood built a five-run lead in the fourth inning and then held off Elkhart's charge. Elkhart scored six runs in the failed comeback on a double by Jackson Denney, a double by Jonathan Gray, a double by Nick Rodriguez and an error.
In the second inning, Elkhart got their offense started when Moore singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Westwood tallied five runs in the fourth inning. Westwood put the pressure on, led by a triple by Brayden Barron, a single by Preston Choate, and a double by Avery Muniz.
Westwood collected 12 hits. Nick Arzola, Garza, Muniz and Matthew Gomez each collected two hits to lead the Panthers. Westwood stole seven bases during the game. Preston Choate led the way with three.
Elkhart totaled 14 hits. Denney and Rodriguez led the Elks – both going 3-for-4 at the plate.
Cayuga 10, Neches 0
NECHES – Landan Henry was brilliant on the hill on Friday, as Henry threw a no-hitter to lead the Cayuga Wildcats past the Neches Tigers 10-0.
Henry lasted six innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out eight.
A five-run second inning was enough for the Wildcats to seize control of the district contest and not look back. Colt Mullican doubled on his first at-bat of the inning before Henry’s RBI single. Levi McMahon also had a RBI single in the inning. Cayuga scored their final three runs of the inning on errors from Neches.
Henry, McMahon, Ayden Stovall, Owen Cretsinger, Presley Warden and Mullican all had one hit to lead Cayuga.
Frankston 17, Cross Roads 5
MALAKOFF – The Frankston Indians defeated the Cross Roads Bobcats 17-5 on Monday with a combined 15 runs in the final two innings of play.
Frankston trailed 4-3 in the top of the sixth inning when Bradlee Gould recorded a two-run single to give Frankston the lead.
Frankston was boosted by Walker London who went 4-for-4 at the plate. London singled in the first, doubled in the fourth, singled in the sixth, and singled in the seventh.
Walker McCann earned the victory on the mound for the Indians. The pitcher went three and two-thirds innings, allowing zero runs on one hit, striking out nine and walking one. Carson Bizzell threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Frankston Varsity Indians racked up 16 hits.
