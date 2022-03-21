BUFFALO – The Westwood Panthers picked up their second district win Friday in an 8-7 win over the Buffalo Bison.
The Panthers trailed 7-6 in the top of the sixth inning when Noah Cheatham singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs. Westwood held Buffalo without a run in the final two innings to hold onto to their narrow lead.
Westwood opened scoring in the second inning when Jordan Velasquez singled on the first pitch of his at bat, scoring one run. The Panthers also enjoyed a three-run third inning. Back-to-back singles from Kamran Savage and Kylance Parish placed two runners on base before Cheatham smacked a home run past center field – scoring three runs. Joey Garza got the win for the Panthers. Garza allowed three hits and three runs over three innings – striking out six.
Josh Guardiola threw four innings in relief out of the bullpen. He recorded the final 12 outs to earn the save for Westwood. The Panthers collected 11 hits during the contest. Savage, Velasquez, Guardiola, Parish and Cheatham each collected two hits. Westwood also stole six bases with Brayden Barron leading with two.
Madisonville 12, Palestine 2
MADISONVILLE – The Palestine Wildcats suffered their third consecutive loss Friday in a 12-2 defeat against the Madisonville Mustangs.
The Wildcats watched the game away early as they never recovered from Madisonville’s three-run opening inning. The Mustangs scored on an error and a double in the first inning. The Wildcats began with a two-run first inning behind a single from Mario Perez and a ground out from Corbin Hughes. Peayton Giles was on the mound for Palestine.
He allowed five hits and eight runs over four innings, while striking our four. Diego Estrada led the Wildcats with two hits in three at bats.
Groesbeck 7, Elkhart 3
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks lost the lead late in a 7-3 defeat to the Groesbeck Goats Friday. The game was tied at three with Groesbeck batting in the top of the fifth when they scored a pair of runs.
The Elks notched their three runs in the third inning on a walk by Luke Johnson and Tate McKinney. Corban Whitfield, Johnson, Hunter Evans and Brayden Chambless each collected one hit for the Elks in the lost.
Frankston 14, Alba-Golden 3
ALBA – The Frankston Indians picked up their third consecutive win Friday in a 14-3 victory over the Alba-Golden Panthers.
Four hits from Matt Metzig helped lead Frankston past the Panthers Friday. Metzig singled in the second, doubled in the second, singled in the fourth and singled in the sixth. An early seven-run second inning helped propel Frankston to victory. Frankston scored on an error, a double by Austin Carr, a double by Ryan Harper, a single by Robert Walker and a double by Metzig.
Metzig was also the winning pitcher for the Indians. He allowed five hits and three runs over five innings, while striking out nine. Christian Hernandez threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen. Frankston collected 18 hits on the day. Metzig went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Frankston.
Cayuga 8, Kerens 6
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats got back in the win column Friday thanks to a three-run fifth inning.
The game was tied at four with the Wildcats batting in the top of the fifth when Colt Mullican double on a 2-0 count, scoring one run. The Wildcat had a three-run third inning as well where they scored two runs on a Jakobe Brown single and after Landon Henry grounded out.
Braxton Killion took the win for Cayuga. Killion lasted six and a third innings, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out 10. Owen Cretsinger threw two0third of an inning in relief. Cretsinger recorded the last two outs of the game. Henry and Ayden Stovall each collected three hits to lead the Wildcats.
