PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats were shutout at home Tuesday to start the second round of district play against the Rusk Eagles, 5-0.
Tagertt Dillard was on the mound for the Wildcats. Dillard surrendered two runs on two hits over five innings with four strikeouts. Aaron Ordonez and Marion Perez led the Wildcats with one hit.
Fairfield 17, Westwood 0
PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers took a tough loss Tuesday against the Fairfield Eagles in a 17-0 loss Tuesday.
Fairfield threw a no hitter against the Panthers as they outhit them 12-0. Austin Frazier was on the mound for the Panthers. He surrendered 12 runs on 10 hits with one strikeout.
