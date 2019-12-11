Area teams travel to Frankston
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians will host their varsity basketball invitational Thursday through Saturday at Frankston High School. The Westwood Lady Panthers, Elkhart Elks, Grapeland Sandiettes and Cayuga Ladycats are among several teams that will play in the three-day invitational.
Thursday's Schedule (Main Gym)
Neches v. Bullard (boys), 10 a.m.
Cross Roads v. Tyler Heat (girls), 11:30 a.m.
Cross Roads v. Frankston (b), 1 p.m.
Grapeland v. Troup (b), 2:30 p.m.
Elkhart v. Bullard (b), 4 p.m.
Frankston v. (winner of Cross Roads-Tyler Heat) (g), 5:30 p.m.
Frankston v. Grapeland (b), 7 p.m.
Thursday Schedule (Middle School gym)
Troup v. Cross Roads (b), 10 a.m.
Tyler Heat v. Elkhart (b), 11:30 a.m.
Athens v. Cayuga (g), 1 p.m.
LaPoynor v. Arp (g), 2:30 p.m.
Westwood v. Neches (g), 4 p.m.
Brookhill v. [winner of Athens-Cayuga] (g), 5:30 p.m.
Neches v. Tyler Heat (b), 7 p.m.
Wildcats travel to Fairfield
FAIRFIELD – The Palestine Wildcats are headed to Fairfield for their varsity basketball invitational Thursday. The 12-team tournament has been divided in four pools. Pool A consists of Fairfield, Rice and Azle. Pool B: Trinity, Rudder and University; Pool C: Corsicana, Mexia, Tenaha; Pool D: Argyle, Palestine, Teague.
The Wildcats will have a 10:30 a.m. tipoff today against Teague, which will be their only Thursday match. Friday they'll have another 10:30 a.m. bout against Argyle.
East Texas Shootout
BROWNSBORO – The Palestine Ladycats, Westwood Panthers and Grapeland Sandiettes will travel to Brownsboro Thursday for the annual “Great East Texas Shootout.”
What many as described as “high school basketball paradise” will visit East Texas has more than 40 teams converge on the city of Brownsboro over a three-day span.
The Palestine Ladycats will begin their day with a 12:15 p.m. tipoff against Grapevine. The Sandiettes start their tournament run at 2 p.m. against Lindale.
The Panthers have the earliest start with an 9:30 a.m. tipoff against Van.
Lady Mustangs prepares for Jingle Bell Jubilee
ZAVALLA – The Slocum Lady Mustangs travel to Zavalla for the annual Jingle Bell Jubilee varsity invitational. Their three-day weekend begins Thursday at 11 a.m. against PCA.
Mustangs go to Glen Rose Tourney
GLEN ROSE – The Slocum Mustangs have their tournament scheduled laid out in front of them for the weekend.
Thursday:
vs Wall 3:40 (Arena)
vs Glen Rose 7:40 (Arena)
Friday:
vs Grandview 1:00 (Red Gym)
vs Lago Vista 5:00 (Red Gym)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.