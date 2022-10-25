Longview and Timpson are the No. 1 teams in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll entering Week 10 of the high school football season.
Longview held on to its top spot in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll with 13 first-place votes and 209 points.
Carthage received one first-place vote and 197 points to check in at No. 3. The rest of the top five were Gilmer (182), Texas High (163) and Kilgore (154). Rounding out the top 10 were Chapel Hill (140), Pleasant Grove (124), Whitehouse (117), Sulphur Springs (100) and Lufkin (75).
Caddo Mills (8-0) joined the poll at No. 15, and both Liberty-Eylau and Tyler dropped out.
Timpson received all 14 first-place votes and 210 points to keep the top slot in the 3A/2A/TAPPS poll. Malakoff (193 points) remained at No. 2, and Carlisle (177) stayed at No. 3.
Winnsboro, which took a 28-14 win over Mount Vernon in Week 7, swapped spots with Mount Vernon in this week’s poll. Winnsboro moved up to No. 4 with 160 points, while Mount Vernon dropped to No. 5 with 156 points.
Rounding out the top 10 were Beckville (138), Daingerfield (117), Corrigan-Camden (106), West Rusk (105) and Lovelady (74).
Notable games this week are No. 8 Whitehouse at No. 4 Texas High, No. 1 Carthage at No. 12 Van, Jefferson at No. 13 Tatum, Waskom at No. 7 Daingerfield and Harleton at No. 6 Beckville.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team | Points | Record Last Week
1. Longview (13) 209 8-0 1
2. Carthage (1) 197 9-0 2
3. Gilmer 182 7-0 3
4. Texas High 163 7-1 4
5. Kilgore 154 7-2 5
6. Chapel Hill 140 6-2 6
7. Pleasant Grove 124 6-2 7
8. Whitehouse 117 7-1 8
9. Sulphur Springs 100 7-1 9
10. Lufkin 75 6-3 11
11. Lindale 60 5-4 12
12. Van 45 5-3 13
13. Center 42 5-3 10
14. Hallsville 36 6-3 15
15. Caddo Mills 21 8-0 NR
Others receiving votes: Liberty-Eylau 12; Rusk 11.
Dropped out: No. 14 Liberty-Eylau; No. 15 Tyler.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team | Points | Record Last Week
1. Timpson (14) 210 8-0 1
2. Malakoff 193 7-1 2
3. Carlisle 177 8-0 3
4. Winnsboro 160 8-1 5
5. Mount Vernon 156 8-1 4
6. Beckville 138 7-1 6
7. Daingerfield 117 6-2 7
8. Corrigan-Camden 106 8-0 9
9. West Rusk 105 6-2 8
10. Lovelady 74 7-0 11
11. Joaquin 72 6-2 9
12. Cayuga 52 8-1 13
13. Tatum 51 5-3 12
14. Grace 33 7-1 14
15. Edgewood 22 7-1 15
Others receiving votes: DeKalb 12; Grand Saline 4; Atlanta 1.
Dropped out: None.
