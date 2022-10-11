Following a 28-14 win over previous No. 2 Mount Vernon, Winnsboro vaulted from No. 5 to No. 2 in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15.
Winnsboro received three first-place votes and 191 points, finishing in second in this week’s rankings behind Timpson, which had 11 first-place votes and 207 points.
Malakoff received 185 points to land at No. 3. Carlisle stayed at No. 4 with 166 points. Mount Vernon dropped to No. 5 with 148 points.
Corrigan-Camden (6-0) moved into the top 10 up two spots to No. 10 behind Beckville, Daingerfield, West Rusk and Joaquin. Cayuga entered the poll at No. 15.
Longview, Carthage, Gilmer and Texas high remained as the top four in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll.
Kilgore, coming off of a 49-35 win over Lindale, moved from No. 8 to No. 5. The rest of the top 10 are Chapel Hill, Pleasant Grove, Whitehouse, Lufkin and Lindale.
Notable games this week are No. 8 Whitehouse at Hallsville, Marshall at No. 4 Texas High, No. 9 Lindale at No. 6 Chapel Hill, No. 14 Liberty-Eylau at No. 3 Gilmer, No. 2 Carthage at No. 15 Rusk, No. 13 Van at No. 12 Center, No. 2 Winnsboro at Pottsboro, Jefferson at No. 11 Atlanta and No. 8 West Rusk at Grand Saline.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team | Points | Record | Last Week
1. Longview (13) 209 6-0 1
2. Carthage (1) 197 7-0 2
3. Gilmer 182 5-0 3
4. Texas High 168 5-1 4
5. Kilgore 148 5-2 8
6. Chapel Hill 138 4-2 7
7. Pleasant Grove 110 4-2 5
8. Whitehouse 102 5-1 10
9. Lufkin 98 5-2 10
10. Lindale 81 4-3 6
11. Sulphur Springs 61 5-1 13
12. Center 59 4-2 12
13. Van 45 5-2 15
14. Liberty-Eylau 32 5-1 14
15. Rusk 29 4-2 9
Others receiving votes: Hallsville 21.
Dropped out: None.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team | Points | Record | Last Week
1. Timpson (11) 207 6-0 1
2. Winnsboro (3) 191 7-0 5
3. Malakoff 185 6-1 3
4. Carlisle 166 6-0 4
5. Mount Vernon 148 6-1 2
6. Beckville 138 5-1 6
7. Daingerfield 119 4-2 7
8. West Rusk 108 4-2 8
9. Joaquin 101 5-1 9
10. Corrigan-Camden 81 6-0 12
11. Atlanta 80 5-1 11
12. Lovelady 55 5-0 13
13. Tatum 31 3-3 14
14. Grace Community 19 5-1 10
15. Cayuga 16 6-1 NR
Others receiving votes: Edgewood 14; Grand Saline 7; Diboll 6; DeKalb 5; Frankston 3.
Dropped out: No. 15 Troup.
