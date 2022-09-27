It was a near unanimous top five in the Class 6A/5A/4A portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15.
Longview received 13 of the 14 first-place votes and one second-place vote to stay in the top spot, while Carthage received one first-place vote and 13 second-place votes to remain at No. 2.
Gilmer, Texas High and Pleasant Grove were all unanimous picks at Nos. 3, 4 and 5.
Sulphur Springs (4-1) entered the poll at No. 14 after its 24-6 win over Liberty-Eylau.
In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS portion of the poll, the entire top eight remained the same with Timpson, Mount Vernon, Malakoff, Carlisle, Winnsboro, Beckville, Daingerfield and West Rusk staying in those spots.
Lovelady and Edgewood — both undefeated — moved into the rankings at Nos. 14 and 15, respectively.
Notable games this week are No. 10 Center at No. 9 Rusk; No. 12 Marshall at Hallsville; Palestine at No. 7 Chapel Hill; and No. 15 Edgewood at Grand Saline.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team | Points | Record | Last Week
1. Longview (13) 209 5-0 1
2. Carthage (1) 197 5-0 2
3. Gilmer 182 4-0 3
4. Texas High 168 4-1 4
5. Pleasant Grove 154 4-1 5
6. Lindale 123 3-2 9
7. Chapel Hill 110 2-2 8
8. Kilgore 105 3-2 10
9. Rusk 86 3-1 11
10. Center 70 4-1 14
11. Lufkin 68 3-2 7
T12. Marshall 62 3-2 12
T12. Whitehouse 62 4-1 6
14. Sulphur Springs 37 4-1 NR
15. Liberty-Eylau 27 4-1 13
Others receiving votes: Van 12; Hallsville 7; Tyler Legacy 1.
Dropped out: No. 15 Hallsville.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team | Points | Record | Last Week
1. Timpson (12) 208 5-0 1
2. Mount Vernon (2) 198 5-0 2
3. Malakoff 179 4-1 3
4. Carlisle 164 5-0 4
5. Winnsboro 159 5-0 5
6. Beckville 129 4-1 6
7. Daingerfield 114 2-2 7
8. West Rusk 104 3-2 8
9. Joaquin 88 3-1 10
10. Grace 86 5-0 11
11. Atlanta 60 4-1 13
12. Corrigan-Camden 56 5-0 14
13. Tatum 37 2-3 9
14. Lovelady 20 4-0 NR
15. Edgewood 19 5-0 NR
Others receiving votes: Alba-Golden 17; Troup 17; Jefferson 12; DeKalb 7; Waskom 4; Brook Hill 1; Cayuga 1.
Dropped out: No. 12 Jefferson; No. 15 Troup.
