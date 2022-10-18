Timpson is now the unanimous No. 1 team in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15.
Mount Vernon and Winnsboro had previously taken some of the first-place votes from the Bears, but with Winnsboro defeating Mount Vernon two weeks ago and then Winnsboro losing to Pottsboro 35-34 last week, Timpson (7-0) received all 14 first-place votes this week.
Malakoff moved into the No. 2 spot. Carlisle, Mount Vernon and Winnsboro rounded out the Top 5.
Corrigan-Camden (7-0) moved into the Top 10, tying with Joaquin for the No. 9 spot.
Edgewood (7-1) rejoined the poll at No. 15.
In Class 6A/5A/4A, Tyler, which didn’t receive a single vote the previous week, tied with Hallsville for the No. 15 slot. Neither team was in the poll last week. Tyler is coming off of a 21-0 win over West Mesquite.
Longview (7-0) held onto the top spot with 13 first-place votes, and Carthage (8-0) received the other first-place vote and checked in at No. 2. Rounding out the Top 5 were Gilmer, Texas High and Kilgore. Sulphur Springs (No. 9) and Center (No. 10) both jumped into the Top 10.
While all of the top eight teams from last week won, five of the bottom seven all took losses.
Notable games this week are No. 15 Tyler at No. 11 Lufkin, No. 14 Liberty-Eylau at No. 7 Pleasant Grove, No. 10 Center at No. 2 Carthage and No. 6 Beckville at Frankston.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team | Points | Record | Last Week
1. Longview (13) 209 7-0 1
2. Carthage (1) 197 8-0 2
3. Gilmer 182 6-0 3
4. Texas High 168 6-1 4
5. Kilgore 152 6-2 5
6. Chapel Hill 140 5-2 6
7. Pleasant Grove 124 5-2 7
8. Whitehouse 113 6-1 8
9. Sulphur Springs 99 6-1 11
10. Center 83 5-2 12
11. Lufkin 61 5-3 9
12. Lindale 49 4-4 10
13. Van 25 5-3 13
14. Liberty-Eylau 23 5-2 14
T15. Hallsville 21 5-3 NR
T15. Tyler 21 2-5 NR
Others receiving votes: Rusk 8; Caddo Mills 5.
Dropped out: No. 15 Rusk.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team | Points | Record | Last Week
1. Timpson (14) 210 7-0 1
2. Malakoff 193 7-1 3
3. Carlisle 175 7-0 4
4. Mount Vernon 164 7-1 5
5. Winnsboro 157 7-1 2
6. Beckville 141 6-1 6
7. Daingerfield 114 5-2 7
8. West Rusk 102 5-2 8
T9. Corrigan-Camden 95 7-0 10
T9. Joaquin 95 6-1 9
11. Lovelady 68 6-0 12
12. Tatum 43 4-3 13
13. Cayuga 35 7-1 15
14. Grace 28 6-1 14
15. Edgewood 14 7-1 NR
Others receiving votes: Frankston 12; Atlanta 10; DeKalb 8; Diboll 7; Jefferson 5; Grand Saline 4.
Dropped out: No. 11 Atlanta.
