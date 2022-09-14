In a rare occurrence, no teams dropped out and no new teams entered the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 following Week 3 of the high school football season.
In the Class 6A/5A/4A poll, the entire top five stayed the same with Longview (209 points), Carthage (195), Gilmer (178), Lufkin (174) and Texas High (154) a unanimous selection at No. 5.
Lindale (No. 9), Hallsville (No. 10) and Whitehouse (No. 13) all moved up two spots.
There is a new No. 1 in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll as Timpson jumped up from No. 3 after its 54-28 win over previous No. 1 Daingerfield.
Timpson received nine first-place votes and 205 points to take the top spot. Mount Vernon (201 points) received five first-place votes to remain at No. 2. Daingerfield (166 points) slid to No. 3.
West Rusk (160 points) and Malakoff (148 points) rounded out the top five.
Carlisle (No. 6) and Joaquin (No. 10) both moved up three spots.
Notable games this week are No. 1 Longview at No. 4 Lufkin, No. 15 Tyler Legacy at No. 5 Texas High, No. 10 Hallsville at No. 14 Kilgore, No. 2 Carthage at No. 8 Marshall, No. 3 Gilmer at No. 9 Lindale, No. 6 Pleasant Grove vs. Frisco Memorial at Frisco’s Toyota Stadium, Center at No. 3 Daingerfield, No. 13 Tatum at No. 4 West Rusk, No. 12 Atlanta at Liberty-Eylau, No. 11 Gladewater at No. 5 Malakoff and No. 9 Waskom at No. 1 Timpson.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team | Points | Record | Last Week
1. Longview (13) 209 3-0 1
2. Carthage (1) 195 3-0 2
3. Gilmer 178 3-0 3
4. Lufkin 174 3-0 4
5. Texas High 154 2-1 5
6. Pleasant Grove 129 2-1 7
7. Rusk 126 3-0 8
8. Marshall 100 2-1 9
9. Lindale 96 2-1 11
10. Hallsville 74 3-0 12
11. Van 69 2-1 6
12. Chapel Hill 58 1-2 13
13. Whitehouse 51 3-0 15
14. Kilgore 38 1-2 14
15. Tyler Legacy 19 1-2 10
Others receiving votes: Jasper 4; Athens 2; Liberty-Eylau 2; Center 1; Palestine 1.
Dropped out: None.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team | Points | Record | Last Week
1. Timpson (9) 205 3-0 3
2. Mount Vernon (5) 201 3-0 2
3. Daingerfield 166 2-1 1
4. West Rusk 160 2-1 5
5. Malakoff 148 2-1 6
6. Carlisle 133 3-0 9
7. Beckville 122 2-1 8
8. Winnsboro 109 3-0 10
9. Waskom 86 1-1 4
10. Joaquin 67 2-1 13
11. Gladewater 66 1-2 10
12. Atlanta 61 3-0 14
13. Tatum 45 1-2 12
14. Tenaha 25 2-1 7
15. Jefferson 23 2-1 15
Others receiving votes: Corrigan-Camden 22; Grace Community 22; Lovelady 4; Maud 4; Troup 4; Frankston 2; DeKalb 1.
Dropped out: None.
