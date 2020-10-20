TYLER — Bullard and Palestine are both on three-game winning streaks, and both found their way into the latest installment of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 following Week 8 of the high school football season.
Bullard (6-2) checks in at No. 14 in the Class 6A/5A/4A portion of the poll, while Palestine (5-3) is ranked No. 15.
Bullard took a 49-21 win over Brownsboro on Friday. The Panthers are averaging 41.3 points per game during their three-game stretch.
Palestine went to defense for its third straight victory, outlasting Henderson 17-8.
Carthage was a unanimous No. 1 in the 6A/5A/4A poll, followed by Longview, Texas High, Pleasant Grove and Gilmer.
Daingerfield remained at No. 1 in the 3A/2A/TAPPS poll with 12 first-place votes. Malakoff (No. 3) and Mount Vernon (No. 5) each received a first-place vote. Gladewater and Waskom held on to the No. 2 and No. 4 spots.
Timpson (8-0) moved up four spots to No. 8 following its 56-14 win over San Augustine. Hawkins (8-0) also jumped four spots to No. 10.
No new teams entered the 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, but Tyler Grace Community (29 points) and Bullard Brook Hill (27 points) inched closer to joining the Top 15.
Notable games this week are White Oak (4-0) at No. 2 Gladewater, Henderson at No. 11 Kilgore, No. 3 Texas High at Mount Pleasant, No. 14 Paul Pewitt at No. 1 Daingerfield, No. 10 Pine Tree at No. 8 Marshall, Harleton at No. 4 Waskom and Winnsboro at No. 5 Mount Vernon.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard and Hayden Henry of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team | Points | Record Last Week
1. Carthage (14) 210 5-0 1
2. Longview 194 3-1 2
3. Texas High 179 3-0 3
4. Pleasant Grove 170 5-2 4
5. Gilmer 150 6-1 6
6. Lindale 133 6-2 7
7. Tyler Legacy 117 2-2 5
8. Marshall 106 2-1 8
9. Whitehouse 104 3-0 9
10. Pine Tree 89 2-0 10
11. Kilgore 68 5-2 12
12. Jasper 54 6-1 11
13. Center 45 5-2 13
14. Bullard 19 6-2 NR
15. Palestine 13 5-3 NR
Others receiving votes: Lufkin 9; Tyler High 9; Paris 8; Mount Pleasant 2; Chapel Hill 1.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team | Points | Record Last Week
1. Daingerfield (12) 192 6-1 1
2. Gladewater 184 6-2 2
3. Malakoff (1) 169 4-2 3
4. Waskom 167 5-0 4
5. Mount Vernon (1) 163 7-0 5
6. Joaquin 136 7-0 6
7. Mineola 134 6-1 8
8. Timpson 102 8-0 12
9. Tatum 88 4-1 11
10. Hawkins 70 8-0 14
11. Elysian Fields 53 5-2 10
12. Grapeland 41 6-2 7
13. San Augustine 32 3-3 9
T14. Paul Pewitt 31 4-2 15
T14. Hughes Springs 31 3-2 13
Others receiving votes: Tyler Grace Community 29; Bullard Brook Hill 27; Winnsboro 12; Harleton 8; Diboll 6; White Oak 4; Tyler All Saints 1.
