TYLER — Carthage and West Rusk will both enter the playoffs undefeated, and both teams held on to the top spots in the final #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 Poll for the 2021 high school football season.
Carthage was a unanimous No. 1 in Class 6A/5A/4A. Texas High, Gilmer, Van and Kilgore rounded out the top five.
Canton rejoined the poll, and Pleasant Grove dropped out.
In Class 3A/2A/TAPPS, West Rusk earned 13 first-place votes and 221 points to stay at No. 1. Mount Vernon kept its No. 2 spot with 208 points. Timpson, which received the other two first-place votes, had 199 points to check in at No. 3.
Waskom remained at No. 4, while Beckville jumped into the top five at No. 5.
Diboll joined the poll, while Brook Hill fell out.
The final poll has seven undefeated teams — Carthage, Texas High, Van, West Rusk, Mount Vernon, Timpson and Beckville.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Joe Elerson of the Athens Daily Review, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team | Points | Record Last Week
1. Carthage (15) 225 9-0 1
2. Texas High 206 9-0 2
3. Gilmer 195 9-1 3
4. Van 177 10-0 4
5. Kilgore 161 9-1 5
6. Longview 155 7-3 7
7. Lindale 120 6-4 6
8. Marshall 115 7-3 9
9. Rusk 96 8-2 11
10. Tyler Legacy 83 5-5 10
11. Tyler 81 6-4 8
12. Chapel Hill 78 7-3 12
13. Palestine 31 5-5 14
14. Canton 27 6-4 NR
15. Brownsboro 25 5-5 13
Others receiving votes: Jasper 10; Pleasant Grove 7; Mabank 3; Mount Pleasant 2; Pittsburg 1.
Dropped out: No. 15 Pleasant Grove.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team | Points | Record Last Week
1. West Rusk (13) 221 10-0 1
2. Mount Vernon 208 10-0 2
3. Timpson (2) 199 8-0 3
4. Waskom 175 9-1 4
5. Beckville 162 10-0 6
6. Gladewater 145 7-2 7
7. Daingerfield 126 8-2 8
8. Malakoff 97 7-3 10
9. Tenaha 96 8-2 9
10. Elysian Fields 83 8-2 11
11. Sabine 79 7-3 15
12. Tatum 78 8-2 5
13. Arp 49 7-3 14
14. Troup 38 7-3 13
15. Diboll 22 7-3 NR
Others receiving votes: Brook Hill 17; Mineola 3.
Dropped out: No. 12 Brook Hill.
