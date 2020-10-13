TYLER — Ranked opponents keep being put in Carthage’s path, and the Bulldogs continue to run through them.
That domination by the defending state champion Bulldogs keeps them at the No. 1 spot in the Class 6A/5A/4A portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15.
Carthage is 4-0 with all four wins coming against teams currently ranked in the poll — Kilgore, Gilmer, Pleasant Grove and Center — by an average of 29.5 points per game while holding opponents to 10.5 points per game.
Another ranked opponent plays host to Carthage this week as it will be the battle of the Bulldogs in Jasper.
Jasper checks in at No. 11 in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 and is ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 4A Division II.
No new teams entered the big-school rankings this week.
Longview moved up two spots to No. 2. Texas High, Pleasant Grove and Tyler Legacy completed the Top 5.
In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, Daingerfield remained at No. 1, and the remainder of the Top 5 of Gladewater, Malakoff, Waskom and Mount Vernon stayed in place. Malakoff and Mount Vernon each received a first-place vote.
Joaquin saw the biggest jump, going from No. 10 to No. 6 following a 30-28 win over San Augustine.
Hawkins joined the poll as the Hawks moved to 7-0 — their first seven-win season since 2003.
Along with Carthage at Jasper, other notable games this week are No. 12 Timpson at No. 9 San Augustine, DeKalb at No. 15 Paul Pewitt, No. 2 Longview vs. Beaumont West Brook and Pulaski Academy (Arkansas) at No. 5 Tyler Legacy.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard and Hayden Henry of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
———
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team | Points | Record Last Week
1. Carthage (13) 209 4-0 1
2. Longview (1) 190 2-1 4
3. Texas High 188 3-0 3
4. Pleasant Grove 158 4-2 5
5. Tyler Legacy 149 2-1 2
6. Gilmer 146 5-1 6
7. Lindale 128 5-2 7
8. Marshall 108 2-1 8
9. Whitehouse 101 3-0 9
10. Pine Tree 78 2-0 11
11. Jasper 65 6-0 14
12. Kilgore 59 4-2 12
T13. Lufkin 30 1-2 10
T13. Center 30 4-2 13
15. Tyler High 16 0-2 15
Others receiving votes: Palestine 9; Van 7; Bullard 5; Mount Pleasant 2.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team | Points | Record Last Week
1. Daingerfield (12) 195 5-1 1
2. Gladewater 185 5-2 2
3. Malakoff (1) 175 4-2 3
4. Waskom 172 4-0 4
5. Mount Vernon (1) 162 6-0 5
6. Joaquin 133 6-0 10
7. Grapeland 114 6-1 9
8. Mineola 87 5-1 7
9. San Augustine 81 3-2 6
10. Elysian Fields 77 4-1 11
11. Tatum 67 3-1 12
12. Timpson 66 7-0 13
13. Hughes Springs 33 3-2 8
14. Hawkins 31 7-0 NR
15. Paul Pewitt 23 3-2 14
Others receiving votes: Tyler Grace Community 18; Bullard Brook Hill 17; DeKalb 17; Diboll 11; Winnsboro 10; Harleton 5; Tyler All Saints 1.
