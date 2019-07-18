Ronald Berryhill has joined the staff of Westwood High School to serve as the head coach of the Lady Panthers softball team. He brings a win/loss record of 107-46 as a head coach.
Berryhill is a graduate of Santa Fe High School, here in Texas, where he played football for the Indians. He also played offensive guard one year at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens before finishing at Sam Houston State University with a degree in finance. A stint as a substitute teacher and the experience of helping a friend coach Little League Football convinced Berryhill that his heart was in education, so he returned to school and became certified to teach special ed and to coach.
Berryhill began his teaching career at Galveston Central Middle School. In his five years there, he coached multiple sports and served as athletic director.
An opportunity to coach at his old Alma Mater took Berryhill back to Santa Fe High. There he coached football, softball and powerlifting over a 10-year period.
Coach Berryhill next served as the head softball coach at (3A) Danbury High School. In his five years there he twice took his team to the Regional Semi-finals.
In the past two years, Berryhill has been assistant softball coach at (6A) Clearbrook High School.
Here at Westwood, Berryhill's teaching assignment will at be the alternative school, a good fit for his strengths: discipline and building good relations with students.
As for the 2020 softball season, Coach Berryhill has yet to lay eyes on his team, but predicts his Lady Panthers will be young, but very competitive.
"The team is building on a successful season last year and we should have six or seven starters returning," he said.
Outside of school, Ronald Berryhill enjoys hunting and fishing, and he is an Astros fan. He and his wife, L'Donna, have four adult children and one still in high school at Danbury. L'Donna is a nurse marketer for a senior living center there. The Berryhills own 40 acres of land in Elkhart, and hope to eventually build a home there.
