The Palestine Wildcats and Kilgore Bulldogs squared off in the District 9-4A opener at Wildcat Stadium Friday night, and the contest proved to be a true cat 'n dog fight -- through two and a half quarters.
Tied 21-all with six minutes left in the third, momentum swung hard in the Bulldogs' favor as they racked up three touchdowns in three minutes. The stunned Wildcats continued to battle, but the damage was done and Kilgore took the road win, 49-28.
Both teams were highly motivated coming into this game with matching 2-2 records, and both coming off losses in close games last week. Kilgore was hoping to avenge a stinging loss last year, when KHS was favored but PHS came out on top 21-7, igniting a four-game win streak for the 2019 'Cats.
Bulldog quarterback Dalton McElyea has been averaging 202 passing yards per game, and he came out slinging the ball well on Friday. KHS opened with an aerial attack that quickly gave them a 14-0 advantage.
Palestine's "O" was having trouble getting on track, repeatedly giving up the ball on downs until, early in the second quarter, sophomore Taj'Shawn Wilson pried the ball from a Kilgore receiver to set up the Wildcats' first score, a 5-yd touchdown by Jakaryon Conley.
McElyea struck again with five minutes left in the half, with a 4-yard touchdown toss to Corey Rider.
Palestine answered with a 60-yard drive that culminated with Conley carrying on the sweep, and walking the tightrope up the left sideline to score from 15-yards out. The teams went to the locker rooms with KHS up 21-14.
The Wildcat defense made adjustments and slowed McElyea down in the second half. The third quarter started with the two teams trading punts, then Conley got the handoff at the Bulldogs' 36-yard-line, broke two tackles in the box and out-sprinted the defenders to score. Luke James' third PAT kick tied the game.
On Kilgore's next series, Wilson came up with another fumble recovery to give the Wildcats great field position at the 25-yard-line, and the opportunity to take the lead. The Bulldog defense, however, put up a wall and the 'Cats settled for a field goal attempt, which was blocked.
That's when the wheels came off for PHS. McElyea hit Jermaine Roney with a touchdown pass late in the third. Palestine was held to three-and-out and that punt was returned by Roney for six more. Then, less than a minute later, Martin was intercepted by Donovan Adkins for a pick six. Boom. Boom. Boom.
Palestine was down but not out. JJ Walker launched a beautiful strike to Dominique Milton who outran defenders on a 70-yard scoring play, bringing the score to 42-28. But Kilgore nailed the lid down with a 66-yard rushing TD by Trayveon Epps.
Juniors De'Myzjean Martin and JJ Walker shared the quarterback duties for Palestine, and the Wildcats kept the ball on the ground for most of the game. Conley was the workhorse, rushing for 150 yards and three touchdowns. When the Wildcats did go to the air, Martin connected with Jermeny Walker for 25 yards and with Conley for 18 yards. Walker and Milton teamed up for that 70-yard touchdown pass.
After the game, Coach Lance Angel addressed his two-quarterback system. "I think they are both equal. JJ had been hurt and De'Myzjean has done a great job.
It doesn’t hurt this team to have two guys that can play quarterback for us. I don’t consider it a quarterback battle. Both can come in and do special things. I’m proud of the way they both played."
Summing up this game, Angel continued. "The kids played hard. We had a chance at 21- 21 and didn’t capitalize on the turnover, and let it get away from us. We’re still a good football team. We believe in each other on this team. We just didn’t play good tonight and (Kilgore's) a good football team. We’ve got to put this one behind us and go play Mabank. Gotta find ourselves a way to get in the playoffs."
The Wildcats play at Mabank on October 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.