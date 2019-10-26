FRANKSTON -- The Frankston Indians hosted the Quitman Bulldogs on a slip'n'slide field at Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium on Friday. While the chilly wind and constant drizzle kept both bleachers thinned out, the Frankston Faithful were rewarded with a big win. Junior quarterback Brink Bizzell led his team in an explosive offense and the Indians' defense was stingy, shutting out the Bulldogs for a 46-0 victory. With the win, the Indians improved to 2-3 in tough District 10-3A-Division 2.
Coach Paul Gould was pumped for his team after the game. "I'm excited for these guys. It's probably been awhile since Frankston put a goose egg on the scoreboard for the other team, so that was a big deal. I'm proud of the guys. They were a little sluggish in the first, turned the ball over a few times, but they locked in at halftime, came out here and got after it. I was proud of them."
Frankston received the opening kick but quickly lost the handle. They did not lose focus, however. The Indian defense, with a big fourth down sack by Omar Mendez, put the FHS offense back in business at midfield.
This time the Tribe wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. Three big ground gains by sophomore running back KJ Hawkins set up an 11-yard touchdown run on the keeper by junior quarterback Brink Bizzell. Clayton Merritt tacked on the PAT kick.
A 40-yard return by sophomore John Mark King on the ensuing kickoff gave Frankston good field position at Quitman's 37-yard-line. A costly penalty negated another big gain by Hawkins, then a bad snap soon had the Indians punting. That punt was mishandled by the Bulldog receiver, and a heads up recovery by Frankston put the Indians back on the march. King raced up the sideline on a sweep for a 25-yard touchdown.
Bizzell soon struck again, targeting a wide-open Hawkins for a 40-yard touchdown, and the Indians led 19-0 in the first quarter.
The defense, led by senior Jesse Newman, held QHS to a punt and Bizzell marched his team 83 yards in a drive capped by a 59-yard touchdown strike to King. The 25-0 lead went to the locker room.
After the FHS defense squelched Quitman's opening drive of the second half, the Indians immediately increased their lead on a play-action pass from Bizzell to Ethan Roark, who was back in action after an injury in the Grand Saline game two weeks ago.
QHS senior Christopher Chabaud anchored a solid third-quarter drive for the Bulldogs, but the wheels came off with a huge sack by Newman, and contributions by Gage Gosse, Nick Haney and Roark. Frankston took over on downs at their own 20-yard-line.
Hawkins gained 8 on the ground, then pulled in a screen pass from Bizzell and galloped downfield. A big block by Clayton Carnes eliminated the final Quitman defender and Hawkins reached pay dirt for a 74-yard touchdown.
With the lead firmly in hand, the Frankston coaching staff worked in their younger players, but there was no let up in the Indians' attack. After holding the Bulldogs to another punt, sophomore Cael Bruno stepped in at quarterback and guided the Tribe to the Indians' seventh and final touchdown, a 28-yard keeper up the middle. Merritt tacked on his fourth PAT for the final score, 46-0.
Next week Frankston hosts Harmony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.