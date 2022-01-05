Frankston Indians
Palestine 67, Van 61

PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats grabbed their 13th win of the season Monday evening with a 67-61 victory over the Van Vandals.

Scoring Leaders:

  • Dreyon Barrett 23 points
  • Carlton Wiggins 12 points
  • Elijah Cook 12 points

The Wildcats also lost at home Tuesday, 76-39, to the Nacogdoches Dragons. Elijah Cook and Dreyon Barrett both had eight points in the outing.

Frankston 80, Overton 31

FRANKSTON -- The Frankston Indians picked up their 15th win of the season Tuesday with a dominant win against Overton Tuesday, 80-51.

Frankston – 24 | 17 | 15 | 24

Overton – 7 | 7 | 10 | 7

Scoring Leaders:

  • Cael Bruno 16 points
  • Kason Newport 14 points
  • Kody Loebig 14 points

Grapeland 58, Slocum 52

SLOCUM – The Grapeland Sandies edged out a six-point victory in their district contest against the Slocum Mustangs, 58-52.

Grapeland Scoring Leaders:

  • Omarian Wiley 17 points
  • Riley Murchison 11 points
  • Cole Goolsby 11 points

Oakwood 54, Neches 37

OAKWOOD – The Oakwood Panthers grabbed their first district win of the season Tuesday with a 54-37 win over the Neches Tigers.

Oakwood – 14 | 11 | 10 | 19

Neches – 4 | 8 | 14 | 11

Neches Scoring Leaders:

  • Collin Morgan 12 points
  • Jonah Kincade 9 points

