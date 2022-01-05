Palestine 67, Van 61
PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats grabbed their 13th win of the season Monday evening with a 67-61 victory over the Van Vandals.
Scoring Leaders:
- Dreyon Barrett 23 points
- Carlton Wiggins 12 points
- Elijah Cook 12 points
The Wildcats also lost at home Tuesday, 76-39, to the Nacogdoches Dragons. Elijah Cook and Dreyon Barrett both had eight points in the outing.
Frankston 80, Overton 31
FRANKSTON -- The Frankston Indians picked up their 15th win of the season Tuesday with a dominant win against Overton Tuesday, 80-51.
Frankston – 24 | 17 | 15 | 24
Overton – 7 | 7 | 10 | 7
Scoring Leaders:
- Cael Bruno 16 points
- Kason Newport 14 points
- Kody Loebig 14 points
Grapeland 58, Slocum 52
SLOCUM – The Grapeland Sandies edged out a six-point victory in their district contest against the Slocum Mustangs, 58-52.
Grapeland Scoring Leaders:
- Omarian Wiley 17 points
- Riley Murchison 11 points
- Cole Goolsby 11 points
Oakwood 54, Neches 37
OAKWOOD – The Oakwood Panthers grabbed their first district win of the season Tuesday with a 54-37 win over the Neches Tigers.
Oakwood – 14 | 11 | 10 | 19
Neches – 4 | 8 | 14 | 11
Neches Scoring Leaders:
- Collin Morgan 12 points
- Jonah Kincade 9 points
