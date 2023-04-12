GEORGETOWN – The Palestine Wildcats are headed to Class 4A State championship after defeating the #9 Lumberton Raiders 3-2 in overtime of the State Semifinals Wednesday.
The Wildcats continued to embody their mantra of being a second-half team against the #9 Lumberton Raiders. The game was tied at zero heading into the half with two pivotal saves from freshman goalie Justus Musil.
“The confidence level is extremely high with him,” head coach John Absalom said. “He doesn’t get caught up in the moment at all. Doesn’t play like a freshman. He’s made some superb stops for us and is one of the main reason why we’re here. I guarantee no one looks at him play and sees a freshman.”
The two sides continued to play stout defense until the Wildcats finally broke through in the 59th minute on a goal from Ty Carnes. Andy Garcia set Carnes up who delivered it through the back of the net. Palestine led 1-0 with 20 minutes left in the half.
Soon after, Lumberton found their first points of the game on a header goal by Luke Hansen in the 73rd minute. Carnes nearly had another opportunity to regain the lead for Palestine in the 74th minute, but a save from Will Scoggin kept the game locked at one and forced them to overtime.
It didn’t take long for the Wildcats to strike first in the first overtime half as Rolando Gallegos blasted the ball through the net just two minutes into overtime.
“Being in region two and having to beat the eighth, fifth and second-ranked team in the state raised this team’s confidence,” Absalom said. “Beating Kilgore, who had beaten us before, and then beating those two teams in the regional tournament prepared us for these moments.”
With two overtime halves to play, it left more than enough time for Lumberton to respond. Similar to the Wildcats, Lumberton found the back of the net in the first two minutes of the second OT on a goal from Cameron Weatherford.
However, as they’ve done all season, Palestine remained poised. With four minutes remaining in the second half of overtime, Tony Sanchez headed a goal past the reaching arms of Lumberton’s goalie off the corner kick from Ty Carnes.
“The ingredients were there for us to get here,” Absalom said. It’s trust there between the players and coach. That’s huge. They believe in what we’re doing. We always talked about leaving a legacy. They’re doing that.”
Palestine will play the winner of San Elizario (24-2-1) and Hidalgo Early College (27-7-3) 2:30 pm. Friday at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.
