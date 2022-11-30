FRANKSTON – A top-15 2A clash between the Frankston Indians and Beckville Bearcats went in favor of the visiting team as the Indians fell 42-29 Tuesday.
Frankston was down arguably their top scorer in Jake Westbrook as they hosted 13th ranked Beckville. It was a rematch of their 2021 Regional Quarterfinals contest where Beckville had bested them 62-47.
Tuesday’s non-district contest leaned much more heavily towards defense as 12 points was the most either side scored in a quarter.
Frankston’s offense took a quarter to get going as they were held to a pair of Caleb Ramsey free throws in the opening quarter. The Indians struggles allowed Beckville to carry an 11-2 lead into the second quarter.
Frankston’s first made field goal of the game came at the five-minute mark of the second quarter when Austin Carr drilled a three-pointer. The needed shotnited a 9-0 run from Frankston that cut Beckville’s lead to six, 17-11.
Frankston’s last basket of the quarter came on a steal and fastbreak finish from Kason Newport. Beckville scored the final four points of the quarter to extend their lead to 10, 21-11, at halftime.
Kody Loebig started the second half with Frankston’s second made three of the game. Benton Allen had back-to-back baskets that brought their deficit back under double digits.
Unfortunately for Frankston, they were outscored 8-2 in the final 3:40 of the quarter thanks largely to a pair of threes from Beckville’s J’Koby Williams. Beckville led 33-20.
Frankston was never able to pull themselves back into the game from that point. Allen scored five of their nine fourth-quarter points.
Allen finished with nine points and five rebounds. Loebig added seven points and two rebounds. Ramsey finished with six points and two rebounds.
Frankston travels to Slocum Thursday for their first varsity tournament action of the season.
