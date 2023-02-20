Palestine Wildcats
The Palestine Wildcats are in the playoffs under first-year Wildcat coach Dwight McCowan and are paired with 21st-ranked Chapel Hill Bulldogs in the Bi-District round. Palestine finished third in District 18-4A and closed out district with a 51-46 over the Madisonville Mustangs. K'Mari Gipson continues to pace the Wildcats in scoring as he finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Marksman Carlton Wiggins finished with 10 points as well as Taj'Shawn Wilson.
Chapel Hill finished second in District 19-4A after closing out district with a 58-54 loss against Center.
This will be the first time this season the two sides meet each other. Palestine played Chapel Hill last year in a playoff warmup game where they fell 64-50. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. Tuesday at Rusk High School.
Frankston Indians
The Frankston Indians placed third in District 19-2A, which is arguably the toughest district in Class 2A basketball. Included in that district is second-ranked LaPoynor, sixth-ranked Martin’s Mill and 25th-ranked Frankston.
Awaiting Frankston in the Bi-District round isn’t a state-ranked opponent but is the District 20-2A runner up Centerville Tigers. Though the two sides have yet to meet each other this season, they share a bundle of common opponents in Troup, Buffalo, Jarrell and Splendora.
Centerville lost to each of those opponents, while Frankston came from that stretch boasting a 3-2 record. Frankston is coming off a tough district finale game against LaPoynor where they fell 60-55.
Caleb Ramsey continued to be their leading scorer as he put up 23 points in that contest. The Indians led 39-38 after three quarters until they were outscored 22-16 in the fourth. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fairfield High School.
Grapeland Sandies vs. Cayuga Wildcats
The Sandies enters the first round of the playoffs sporting a five-game winning streak and a District 20-2A championship to pair with their rising momentum. They’ve climbed back into the top-25 Class 2A teams as they currently sit 23rd overall.
They’re matched against District 19-2A fourth-place team the Cayuga Wildcats who are currently on a three-game win streak. After losing back-to-back games to Martin’s Mill and LaPoynor, Cayuga has now claimed victories over Frankston, Kerens and Cross Roads.
They had perhaps their most productive scoring night of the season that was led by Chase Hearrell’s 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. They also got a double-double from Marcus Thompson who had 12 points and 10 boards. Whit Jenkins also scored 12 for the Wildcats.
Grapeland and Cayuga has met once this season at Frankston’s basketball invitational where the Sandies beat them 52-39. Omarian Wiley had 17 points on the night as they cruised to a 13-point win. Wiley has been their leading scorer at nearly 14 points per game, six rebounds and three assists.
Behind him has been Johnny Lamb who is nearly at 13 points per game. Grapeland defeated Cayuga in last year’s Bi-District playoff game, 63-58, behind 21 points from Wiley and 18 from Riley Murchison.
Neches Tigers
The Neches Tigers are fresh off their first district championship under head coach Drew Flowers. They’re ranked 16th in Class 1A as they travel to Central Pollok High School Monday to play Spurger. The Tigers are riding a 13-game win streak into the playoffs.
They’re led by a trio of scorers, but most notably it’s been the play of Collin Morgan, Mike Barrett and Roy Barrett that led them through the district title run. Collin Morgan has been nearly automatic as he hit eight threes in their final three district games. He finished with 15 points against Centerville.
Mike Barrett scored six of their 17 third-quarter points against 1A Centerville as he finished with 13 points on the night. Roy Barrett finished behind him with 11 points. After falling to Martinsville, 72-51, in their district opener, the Tigers reeled off 13 straights wins. Their run included a 78-73 win over Martinsville in part two of their district series.
