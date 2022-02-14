Westwood 43, Buffalo 41
PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers (2-11) grabbed their second district win of the season Friday after edging the Buffalo Bison, 43-41.
Westwood – 6 | 10 | 15 | 14
Buffalo – 8 | 10 | 11 |12
Scoring Leaders:
- Brandon Russell 12 points
- Boston Anderson 10 points
Franklin 75, Elkhart 35
FRANKLIN – The Elkhart Elks (0-13) suffered their 13th consecutive district loss Friday following a 75-35 loss against 12th ranked Franklin Lions.
Franklin – 21 | 9 | 16 | 29
Elkhart – 4 |10 | 9 | 12
Scoring Leaders:
- Cale Starr 11 points
- Taylor Stafford 11 points
LaPoynor 65, Frankston 58
FRANKSTON – Another ranked clash between the LaPoynor Flyers and Frankston Indians (6-3) went in favor of LaPoynor Friday, 65-58.
LaPoynor – 15 | 24 | 14 | 12
Frankston – 12 | 10 | 15 | 21
Scoring Leaders:
- Cael Bruno 16 points
- Kody Loebig 9 points
- Benton Allen 9 points
Cayuga 53, Kerens 38
CROSS ROADS – The Cayuga Wildcats (3-5) clinched fourth place in District 19-2A following their 53-38 win over Kerens Friday.
Cayuga – 9 | 16 | 14 | 14
Kerens – 3 | 11 | 11 | 13
Scoring Leaders:
- Marcus Thompson 14 points
- Chase Hearell 10 points
Neches 62, Apple Springs 43
NECHES – The Neches Tigers (8-3) sit second in District 27-1A following their 62-43 win over Apple Springs Friday.
Neches – 23 | 11 | 18 | 10
Apple Springs – 9 | 12 | 13 | 9
Scoring Leaders:
- Mike Barrett 22 points
- Coby Davilla 14 points
