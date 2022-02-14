Cayuga Wildcats

Graham Story (10) and Colton Hearell (4) traps Kerens's point guard during their district win over the Bobcats.

Westwood 43, Buffalo 41

PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers (2-11) grabbed their second district win of the season Friday after edging the Buffalo Bison, 43-41.

Westwood – 6 | 10 | 15 | 14

Buffalo – 8 | 10 | 11 |12

Scoring Leaders:

  • Brandon Russell 12 points
  • Boston Anderson 10 points

Franklin 75, Elkhart 35

FRANKLIN – The Elkhart Elks (0-13) suffered their 13th consecutive district loss Friday following a 75-35 loss against 12th ranked Franklin Lions.

Franklin – 21 | 9 | 16 | 29

Elkhart – 4 |10 | 9 | 12

Scoring Leaders:

  • Cale Starr 11 points
  • Taylor Stafford 11 points

LaPoynor 65, Frankston 58

FRANKSTON – Another ranked clash between the LaPoynor Flyers and Frankston Indians (6-3) went in favor of LaPoynor Friday, 65-58.

LaPoynor – 15 | 24 | 14 | 12

Frankston – 12 | 10 | 15 | 21

Scoring Leaders:

  • Cael Bruno 16 points
  • Kody Loebig 9 points
  • Benton Allen 9 points

Cayuga 53, Kerens 38

CROSS ROADS – The Cayuga Wildcats (3-5) clinched fourth place in District 19-2A following their 53-38 win over Kerens Friday.

Cayuga – 9 | 16 | 14 | 14

Kerens – 3 | 11 | 11 | 13

Scoring Leaders:

  • Marcus Thompson 14 points
  • Chase Hearell 10 points

Neches 62, Apple Springs 43

NECHES – The Neches Tigers (8-3) sit second in District 27-1A following their 62-43 win over Apple Springs Friday.

Neches – 23 | 11 | 18 | 10

Apple Springs – 9 | 12 | 13 | 9

Scoring Leaders:

  • Mike Barrett 22 points
  • Coby Davilla 14 points

Trending Video