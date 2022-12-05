Cayuga 35, Neches 34
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats defended their homecourt Saturday as they were crowned champions of their home tournament following their 35-34 win over the Neches Tigers.
Quarter Breakdown
Cayuga – 3 | 2 | 15 | 15
Neches – 11 | 3 | 7 | 13
Roy Barrett led the Tigers with 15 points. Kincade finished behind him with eight points. Chase Hearrell led the Wildcats with 10 points. Gunner Douglass added eight points.
Cayuga hosts Normangee Tuesday before participating in Frankston’s basketball tournament this weekend. Neches travels to Fruitvale Tuesday before making the drive back to Fruitvale Thursday for their tournament.
Palestine 60, Athens 50
ATHENS – The Palestine Wildcats finished third at the Athens Hornets Invitational Saturday after defeating Athens, 60-50, in large part to holding them to 15 points in the second half.
The Wildcats were down by as much as 17 before they came storming back. K’Mari Gipson led Palestine with 18 points. Gerlle Abrams finished with 14 points and Carlton Wiggins added 11 points.
The Wildcats return home Tuesday before traveling to Fairfield Thursday for their second tournament of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.