Cayuga 73, Cross Roads 37
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats opened district with a 73-27 win against Cross Roads Friday with two of their scorers reaching double figures.
Cayuga – 13 | 16 | 28 | 16
Cross Roads – 6 | 12 | 6 | 13
Scoring Leaders:
- Story Graham 18 points
- JaCorie Bradley 13 points
Buffalo 50, Elkhart 47
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks were edged out 50-47 against the Buffalo Bison. Cale Starr was the highlight of the night for the Elks as he went for 26 points.
Grapeland 62, Lovelady 34
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies won the first of a three-game homestand as they defeated the Lovelady Lions 62-34.
Grapeland – 11 | 15 | 16 | 20
Lovelady – 1 | 16 | 6 | 11
Scoring Leaders:
- Omarian Wiley 28 points
- Zan Anderson 8 points
- Cadarian Wiley 6 points
- Johnny Lamb 6 points
