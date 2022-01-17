Cayuga 73, Cross Roads 37

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats opened district with a 73-27 win against Cross Roads Friday with two of their scorers reaching double figures.

Cayuga – 13 | 16 | 28 | 16

Cross Roads – 6 | 12 | 6 | 13

Scoring Leaders:

  • Story Graham 18 points
  • JaCorie Bradley 13 points

Buffalo 50, Elkhart 47

ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks were edged out 50-47 against the Buffalo Bison. Cale Starr was the highlight of the night for the Elks as he went for 26 points.

Grapeland 62, Lovelady 34

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies won the first of a three-game homestand as they defeated the Lovelady Lions 62-34.

Grapeland – 11 | 15 | 16 | 20

Lovelady – 1 | 16 | 6 | 11

Scoring Leaders:

  • Omarian Wiley 28 points
  • Zan Anderson 8 points
  • Cadarian Wiley 6 points
  • Johnny Lamb 6 points

