New Summerfield 36, Cayuga 29
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats fell at home Tuesday against New Summerfield 36-29.
Gunner Douglass led the Wildcats in points with nine. Whit Jenkins was their next leading scorer with eight points. Chase Hearrell rounded out the top three with five.
Cayuga returns to action Friday as they travel to play the Italy Gladiators.
Onalaska 66, Elkhart 52
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks lost their home matchup against Onalaska Tuesday, 66-52.
Quarter Breakdown
Onalaska – 17 | 10 | 14 | 25
Elkhart – 13 | 12 | 9 | 18
Jayden Chapman led the Elks with 20 points on the evening. Trystyn Tidrow followed with 11 points. Elkhart returns to action Friday in a district match against the Franklin Lions.
