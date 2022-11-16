Cross Roads 48, Elkhart 47
MALAKOFF – The Elkhart Elks lost their season opener against Cross Roads Tuesday, 48-47.
Jayden Chapman led the Elks in scoring with 21 points, while Jaxson Rayford added 11 points. The Elks return to the court Monday as they host the visiting Latexo Tigers.
Huntington 42, Westwood 31
HUNTINGTON – The Westwood Panthers fell in their first game of the season against the Huntington Red Devils, 42-31.
Scorers will be added once submitted.
