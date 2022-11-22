Basketball
Elkhart 59, Latexo 32

ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks got their first win of the season Monday in a 59-32 win over the Latexo Tigers.

Quarter Breakdown

Elkhart – 15 | 17 | 17 | 10

Latexo – 5 | 19 | 3 | 5

Jayden Chapman led the Elks in scoring with 18, while Bryant Lipsey and Hall added 10 points. The Elks are back at home today as they host the Cayuga Wildcats.

Troup 32, Cayuga 29

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats fell to 0-3 Monday in a narrow loss to the Troup Tigers, 32-29.

Dominic Johnson led the way with nine points for the Wildcats. Marcus Thompson contributed seven points and Whit Jenkins. Cayuga travels to Elkhart to play the Elks today.

Hudson 66, Grapeland 55

HUDSON – The Grapeland Sandies took their first loss of the season on the road against the Hudson Hornets.

Stats will be updated once submitted. Grapeland will host the Mildred Eagles today.

