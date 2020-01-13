GROESBECK – The Elkhart Elks (13-12, 2-1) moved into third place in District 20-3A following their 54-33 victory against Groesbeck Saturday afternoon.
After a quiet game against the Buffalo Bison last Tuesday, Ky Thomas bounced back with a 22-point performance against the Goats. Cade Starr followed him with 18 points, while David McMorris had eight.
The Elks will host the Frankston Indians Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.
District 20-2A
Grapeland 73, Leon 39
LEON – The Grapeland Sandies remained unblemished in district play after their 34-point win against the Leon Cougars Saturday.
Bj Lamb busted open for a season-high 28 points against the Cougars. Cadarian Wiley followed him with 12 points, Deco Bryant contributed 11 with Austin Driskell scored 10.
The Sandies (21-1, 2-0) will host the Centerville Tigers Tuesday in a district contest. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Non-Conference
Cayuga 53, Mt. Enterprise 48
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats closed out their final non-district game with a 53-48 win over visiting Mt. Enterprise.
The Saturday afternoon win was redemption for Cayuga's 63-61 loss against Mt. Enterprise a week prior. Austin Jenkins had a team-high 18 points with Charles Carroll adding 10.
The Wildcats will enjoy a bye Tuesday night before opening district play on the road against Kerens Friday.
District 28-1A
Laneville 54, Neches 52
NECHES – The Neches Tigers lost a nail bitter at home Saturday, 54-52, against the Laneville Yellowjackets.
Aaron Deckard led the Tigers with 20 points on the night followed by Jase Kincade with 16 points. The Tigers hit the road against Kerens Tuesday. Junior varsity begins at 5 p.m. followed by varsity.
Oakwood 47, Centerville Groveton 34
The Oakwood Panthers secured a 13-point win over Centerville Saturday behind a 31-point effort from Jeremiah Sargent. Key'Undre Davis had nine for the Panthers.
Oakwood host the Laneville Yellowjackets Tuesday night in district play.
