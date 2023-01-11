Frankston Indian Basketball

The Frankston Indians concluded district play with a 44-40 win over Mineola Tuesday. Kody Loebig (11) finished with five points.

 Juwan Lee

Fairfield 73, Elkhart 47

ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks (0-4) are still in search of their first district win after falling at home to the Fairfield Eagles, 73-47.

Quarter Breakdown

Fairfield – 21 | 17 | 19 |16

Elkhart – 3 | 13 | 22 | 7

Jaydan Chapman led the Elks with points on the evening. Borth Trystyn Tidrow and Cagan Abbas had 11 points. The Elks travel to play the Teague Lions Friday.

Frankston 44, Mineola 40

MINEOLA – The Frankston Indians concluded district play with a 44-40 win over Mineola Tuesday.

Quarter Breakdown

Frankston – 14 | 12 | 14 | 4

Mineola – 10 | 6 | 16 | 8

Caleb Ramsey led the Indians with 13 points. Jake Westbrook added 11 points. Frankston opens district at home Friday against state-ranked Martin’s Mill

Neches 69, Apple Springs 28

NECHES – The Neches Tigers (3-1) secured their third district win of the season following their 69-28 victory over Apple Springs Tuesday.

Roy Barrett led the Tigers with 18 points. Jonah Kincade followed him with 14 points. Logan Taylor and Karter Moore both added 12 points. Neches travels to Slocum Friday.

Tags

Trending Video