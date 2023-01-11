Fairfield 73, Elkhart 47
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks (0-4) are still in search of their first district win after falling at home to the Fairfield Eagles, 73-47.
Quarter Breakdown
Fairfield – 21 | 17 | 19 |16
Elkhart – 3 | 13 | 22 | 7
Jaydan Chapman led the Elks with points on the evening. Borth Trystyn Tidrow and Cagan Abbas had 11 points. The Elks travel to play the Teague Lions Friday.
Frankston 44, Mineola 40
MINEOLA – The Frankston Indians concluded district play with a 44-40 win over Mineola Tuesday.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 14 | 12 | 14 | 4
Mineola – 10 | 6 | 16 | 8
Caleb Ramsey led the Indians with 13 points. Jake Westbrook added 11 points. Frankston opens district at home Friday against state-ranked Martin’s Mill
Neches 69, Apple Springs 28
NECHES – The Neches Tigers (3-1) secured their third district win of the season following their 69-28 victory over Apple Springs Tuesday.
Roy Barrett led the Tigers with 18 points. Jonah Kincade followed him with 14 points. Logan Taylor and Karter Moore both added 12 points. Neches travels to Slocum Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.