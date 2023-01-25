Bullard 78, Palestine 60
PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats (2-2) dropped to .500 in district Tuesday after falling to 13th ranked Bullard, 78-60.
Quarter Breakdown
Bullard – 23 | 22 | 12 | 21
Palestine – 14 | 18 | 15 | 13
Taj’Shawn Wilson led the Wildcats with 16 points. Carlton Wiggins added 11 points and seven rebounds. K’Mari Gipson rounded out their top three with eight points and one steal. Palestine travels to Madisonville Friday.
Franklin 68, Elkhart 40
FRANKLIN – The Elkhart Elks (0-8) dropped their eighth consecutive district game Tuesday in a 68-40 loss against 21st-ranked Franklin Lions.
Quarter Breakdown
Franklin – 17 | 20 | 18 | 13
Elkhart – 10 | 9 | 11 | 10
Trystyn Tidrow and Colton Wilson led the Elks with 10 points. Jayden Chapman added eight points. The Elks return home Friday to host the Mexia Blackcats.
Frankston 57, Cross Roads 28
CROSS ROADS – The Frankston Indians (4-1) continue to stack district wins together after blowing out Cross Roads, 57-28, in their fourth straight win.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 18 | 15 | 13 | 11
Cross Roads – 9 | 4 | 10 | 5
Caleb Ramsey led the Indians with 14 points. Jake Westbrook followed him with 13 points. Benton Allen, Kason Newport and Kody Loebig all had eight points. Frankston returns home Friday to host the second-ranked LaPoynor Flyers.
Mexia 53, Westwood 50
PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers (1-7) narrowly lost Tuesday’s district contest to the Mexia Blackcats 53-50.
Chris Carter exploded for the Panthers with 23 points. Kaysn Dial was second with eight points and Josh Davis added seven. Westwood travels to Buffalo Friday to the play the Bison.
