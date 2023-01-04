Frankston 46, Pittsburgh 33
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians got a big win over Class 4A Pittsburgh Tuesday, 46-33.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 7 | 18 | 7 | 14
Pittsburgh – 10 | 5 | 8 | 10
Caleb Ramsey led Frankston with 17 points on the evening. Jake Westbrook added nine points and Benton Allen rounded the top three out with six.
Lufkin 67, Palestine 47
LUFKIN – The Palestine Wildcats fell against the Lufkin Panthers Tuesday, 67-47.
Taj’Shawn Wilson led the Wildcats with 21 points and was their only scorer to reach double figures. K’Mari Gipson followed him with nine points and Carlton Wiggins added six points.
The Wildcats were fresh off their 4-1 tournament run at Bay City during the holiday weekend. After losing to Pasadena, Palestine reeled off four wins against Van Vleck, Angleton Christian, Calhoun and El Campo.
They finished third overall in the tournament and currently sit 14-7 on the season. They’ll travel to Nacogdoches Friday for their final non-district game of the season.
Mexia 102, Elkhart 22
MEXIA – The Elkhart Elks (0-2) dropped their second district game of the season Tuesday against the Mexia Blackcats, 102-22.
The Elks will have a chance at redemption Friday when they host the Westwood Panthers.
Neches 56, Wells 40
WELLS – The Neches Tigers opened district with a 56-40 win over Wells Tuesday. Roy Barrett led the Tigers with 18 points on the evening. Karter Moore added 14 and Michael Barrett rounded the top three out with nine points
The Tigers look to remain undefeated in district when they travel to Kennard Friday.
