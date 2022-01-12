Crockett 100, Westwood 64
PALESTINE -- The Westwood Panthers (0-4) continue to search for their first district win following their 100-64 loss against the Crockett Bulldogs Tuesday.
Crockett – 25 | 19 | 24 | 32
Westwood – 17 | 12 | 12 | 23
Scoring Leaders:
- Brandon Russell 20 points
- Josh Davis 20 points
- Boston Anderson 11 points
Frankston 48, Carlisle 17
FRANKSTON – Head coach Scotty Albritton secured his 300th win Tuesday evening following Frankston’s 48-17 win over the Carlisle Indians.
Frankston – 7 | 12 | 19 | 10
Carlisle – 4 | 5 | 6 | 2
Scoring Leaders:
- Isaiah Allen 15 points
- Jake Westbrook 10 points
Grapeland 56, Centerville 48
CENTERVILLE – The Grapeland Sandies (4-0) secured their fourth district win Tuesday in a 56-48 win over the Centerville Tigers.
Grapeland – 18 |13 | 17 | 8
Centerville – 7 | 7 | 17 | 17
Scoring Leaders:
- Riley Murchison 18 points
- Johnny Lamb 13 points
- Omarian Wiley 12 points
Teague 67, Elkhart 55
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks were outlasted thanks to a 24-point fourth quarter by Teague in a 67-55 loss.
Teague – 10 | 19 | 14 | 24
Elkhart – 5 | 17 | 16 | 17
Scoring Leaders:
- Cale Starr 17 points
- Jayden Chapman 17 points
- Tyler Stafford 12 points
