Frankston head coach Scotty Albritton secured his 300th win Tuesday evening in a 48-17 win over the Carlisle Indians.

Crockett 100, Westwood 64

PALESTINE -- The Westwood Panthers (0-4) continue to search for their first district win following their 100-64 loss against the Crockett Bulldogs Tuesday.

Crockett – 25 | 19 | 24 | 32

Westwood – 17 | 12 | 12 | 23

Scoring Leaders:

  • Brandon Russell 20 points
  • Josh Davis 20 points
  • Boston Anderson 11 points

Frankston 48, Carlisle 17

FRANKSTON – Head coach Scotty Albritton secured his 300th win Tuesday evening following Frankston’s 48-17 win over the Carlisle Indians.

Frankston – 7 | 12 | 19 | 10

Carlisle – 4 | 5 | 6 | 2

Scoring Leaders:

  • Isaiah Allen 15 points
  • Jake Westbrook 10 points

Grapeland 56, Centerville 48

CENTERVILLE – The Grapeland Sandies (4-0) secured their fourth district win Tuesday in a 56-48 win over the Centerville Tigers.

Grapeland – 18 |13 | 17 | 8

Centerville – 7 | 7 | 17 | 17

Scoring Leaders:

  • Riley Murchison 18 points
  • Johnny Lamb 13 points
  • Omarian Wiley 12 points

Teague 67, Elkhart 55

ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks were outlasted thanks to a 24-point fourth quarter by Teague in a 67-55 loss.

Teague – 10 | 19 | 14 | 24

Elkhart – 5 | 17 | 16 | 17

Scoring Leaders:

  • Cale Starr 17 points
  • Jayden Chapman 17 points
  • Tyler Stafford 12 points

