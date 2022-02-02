Center 65, Palestine 55
CENTER – The Palestine Wildcats (4-2) had their three-game win streak snapped Tuesday following their 65-55 loss against Center.
Scoring Leaders:
- Dreyon Barrett 35 points
- Taj’Shawn Wilson 9 points
Groesbeck 58, Elkhart 38
GROESBECK – The Elkhart Elks (0-10) suffered their 10th consecutive district loss Tuesday after their 20-point loss to the Groesbeck Goats, 58-38.
Groesbeck – 18 | 11 | 14 | 15
Elkhart – 9 | 11 | 13 | 6
Scoring Leaders:
- Cale Starr 14 points
Grapeland 70. Leon 28
LEON – The Grapeland Sandies stormed into Leon and came away with a 70-28 win over the Cougars.
Grapeland – 27 | 17 | 11 | 15
Leon – 6 | 11 | 8 | 3
Scoring Leaders:
- Johnny Lamb 21 points
- Lakerina Smith 12 points
- Omarian Wiley 11 points
Cayuga 71, Cross Roads 35
CROSS ROADS – The Cayuga Wildcats (3-3) moved back to .500 following their 71-35 win over Cross Roads Tuesday.
Cayuga – 26 | 24 | 8 | 13
Cross Roads – 15 | 7 | 8 | 5
Scoring Leaders:
- Story Graham 19 points
- JaCorie Bradley 19 points
Neches 59, Centerville 36
NECHES – The Neches Tigers (6-3) got their third straight win Tuesday in a 59-36 victory over Centerville.
Neches – 15 | 13 | 14 | 17
Centerville – 4 | 13 | 9 | 10
Scoring Leaders:
- Collin Morgan 16 points
- Mike Barrett 12 points
