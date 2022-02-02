Dreyon Barrett

Palestine's Dreyon Barrett dropped 35 points during the Wildcats lost Tuesday.

Center 65, Palestine 55

CENTER – The Palestine Wildcats (4-2) had their three-game win streak snapped Tuesday following their 65-55 loss against Center.

Scoring Leaders:

  • Dreyon Barrett 35 points
  • Taj’Shawn Wilson 9 points

Groesbeck 58, Elkhart 38

GROESBECK – The Elkhart Elks (0-10) suffered their 10th consecutive district loss Tuesday after their 20-point loss to the Groesbeck Goats, 58-38.

Groesbeck – 18 | 11 | 14 | 15

Elkhart – 9 | 11 | 13 | 6

Scoring Leaders:

  • Cale Starr 14 points

Grapeland 70. Leon 28

LEON – The Grapeland Sandies stormed into Leon and came away with a 70-28 win over the Cougars.

Grapeland – 27 | 17 | 11 | 15

Leon – 6 | 11 | 8 | 3

Scoring Leaders:

  • Johnny Lamb 21 points
  • Lakerina Smith 12 points
  • Omarian Wiley 11 points

Cayuga 71, Cross Roads 35

CROSS ROADS – The Cayuga Wildcats (3-3) moved back to .500 following their 71-35 win over Cross Roads Tuesday.

Cayuga – 26 | 24 | 8 | 13

Cross Roads – 15 | 7 | 8 | 5

Scoring Leaders:

  • Story Graham 19 points
  • JaCorie Bradley 19 points

Neches 59, Centerville 36

NECHES – The Neches Tigers (6-3) got their third straight win Tuesday in a 59-36 victory over Centerville.

Neches – 15 | 13 | 14 | 17

Centerville – 4 | 13 | 9 | 10

Scoring Leaders:

  • Collin Morgan 16 points
  • Mike Barrett 12 points

