District 20-2A
Slocum 64, Lovelady 45
The Slocum Mustangs (16-5, 2-0) remained unbeaten in district play following their 64-45 defeat of Lovelady Tuesday.
Colby Thornton scored 18 points for the Mustangs. Josh Ives and Travis Neal added nine points for the Mustangs. The Mustangs will have a district bye Friday before returning to action Tuesday, Jan. 14, against Groveton.
Non-Conference
Cayuga 80, New Summerfield 57
Austin Jenkins and Charlie Carroll put up 20-point nights in Cayuga's 80-57 victory over New Summerfield Tuesday. Jenkins put up 28 points, while Carroll added 21 points. Spencer Calcote also contributed 12 points.
The Wildcats will play their last non-conference game Friday when they host Mt. Enterprise Friday.
Grapeland 74, Alto 51
Grapeland's Deco Bryant reached 1000 career points following his 34-point night against Alto Tuesday. His career-night helped push the Sandies to a 74-51 over Yellowjackets. Bryant also recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Cadarian Wiley scored 15 points on the night along with his 15 rebounds, while Keizion Ashford stated 13 points.
Grapeland resumes district at Leon Friday.
District 20-3A
Buffalo 42, Elkhart 41
Cade Starr's 23 points proved to be just a little less than enough in Elkhart's 42-41 district loss against the Buffalo Bison Tuesday.
Josh Davis scored six points, while Ky Thomas was held to six points on the evening (season low). Elkhart (12-12, 1-1) hopes to avoid a two-game skid when they travel to Groesbeck Friday.
District 28-1A
Neches 61, Centerville 43
Carlos Quistian scored a game-high 16 points as Neches defeated Centerville, 61-43, in District 28-1A action.
Aaron Deckard added 14 points, while John Snider put up 13 points for the Tigers. The Tigers will continue district action Friday against Laneville.
