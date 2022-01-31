Grapeland Sandies
Courtesy Photo

Teague 41, Westwood 30

TEAGUE – The Westwood Panthers (1-8) suffered their eighth district loss following their 41-30 loss against the Teague Lions Friday.

Teague – 12 | 12 | 10 | 7

Westwood – 9 | 3 | 12 | 6

Scoring Leaders:

  • Brandon Russell 11 points
  • Josh Davis 6 points

Fairfield 64, Elkhart 54

FAIRFIELD – The Elkhart Elks (0-9) suffered their ninth straight district loss following their 64-54 loss against the Fairfield Eagles.

Fairfield – 22 | 12 | 9 | 21

Elkhart – 13 | 11 | 13 | 10

Scoring Leaders:

  • Cale Starr 23 points
  • Jayden Chapman 9 points

Grapeland 56, Slocum 41

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies (8-0) swept the season series against the Slocum Mustangs following their 56-41 win Friday.

Grapeland – 11 | 18 | 16 | 11

Slocum – 9 | 13 | 13 | 6

Scoring Leaders:

  • Omarian Wiley 22 points
  • Lekerina Smith 11 points

Martin’s Mill 45, Frankston 42

MARTIN’S MILL – 21st ranked Frankston Indians (3-2) fell a possession short of upsetting 10th ranked Martin’s Mills in their 45-42 loss Friday.

Martin’s Mill – 13 | 10 | 12 | 10

Frankston – 8 | 11 | 11 | 12

Scoring Leaders:

  • Cael Bruno 12 points
  • Caleb Ramsey 9 points
  • Kody Loebig 9 points

LaPoynor 88, Cayuga 44

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats fell against 11th ranked LaPoynor Flyers Friday, 88-44.

LaPoynor – 27 | 15 | 26 | 20

Cayuga – 2 | 13 | 14 | 15

Leading Scorers:

  • JaCorie Bradley 15 points
  • Graham Story 8 points
  • Chase Hearell 8 points

Neches 61, Oakwood 48

NECHES – The Neches Tigers brought home a homecoming win over the Oakwood Panthers, 61-48.

Neches – 10 | 15 | 10 | 26

Oakwood – 9 | 8 | 12 | 19

Scoring Leaders:

  • Oakwood Isaiah Jacobs 17 points
  • Neches Roy Barrett 13 points
  • Neches Collin Morgan 12 points

