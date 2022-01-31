Teague 41, Westwood 30
TEAGUE – The Westwood Panthers (1-8) suffered their eighth district loss following their 41-30 loss against the Teague Lions Friday.
Teague – 12 | 12 | 10 | 7
Westwood – 9 | 3 | 12 | 6
Scoring Leaders:
- Brandon Russell 11 points
- Josh Davis 6 points
Fairfield 64, Elkhart 54
FAIRFIELD – The Elkhart Elks (0-9) suffered their ninth straight district loss following their 64-54 loss against the Fairfield Eagles.
Fairfield – 22 | 12 | 9 | 21
Elkhart – 13 | 11 | 13 | 10
Scoring Leaders:
- Cale Starr 23 points
- Jayden Chapman 9 points
Grapeland 56, Slocum 41
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies (8-0) swept the season series against the Slocum Mustangs following their 56-41 win Friday.
Grapeland – 11 | 18 | 16 | 11
Slocum – 9 | 13 | 13 | 6
Scoring Leaders:
- Omarian Wiley 22 points
- Lekerina Smith 11 points
Martin’s Mill 45, Frankston 42
MARTIN’S MILL – 21st ranked Frankston Indians (3-2) fell a possession short of upsetting 10th ranked Martin’s Mills in their 45-42 loss Friday.
Martin’s Mill – 13 | 10 | 12 | 10
Frankston – 8 | 11 | 11 | 12
Scoring Leaders:
- Cael Bruno 12 points
- Caleb Ramsey 9 points
- Kody Loebig 9 points
LaPoynor 88, Cayuga 44
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats fell against 11th ranked LaPoynor Flyers Friday, 88-44.
LaPoynor – 27 | 15 | 26 | 20
Cayuga – 2 | 13 | 14 | 15
Leading Scorers:
- JaCorie Bradley 15 points
- Graham Story 8 points
- Chase Hearell 8 points
Neches 61, Oakwood 48
NECHES – The Neches Tigers brought home a homecoming win over the Oakwood Panthers, 61-48.
Neches – 10 | 15 | 10 | 26
Oakwood – 9 | 8 | 12 | 19
Scoring Leaders:
- Oakwood Isaiah Jacobs 17 points
- Neches Roy Barrett 13 points
- Neches Collin Morgan 12 points
