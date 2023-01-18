Neches 36, Laneville 33
LANEVILLE – The Neches Tigers (5-1) currently sit in second place in district following their 36-33 win over the Laneville Tiger Tuesday evening.
Multiple scoring efforts powered the Tigers to their fifth district win of the season. Roy Barrett had the team high of 10 points. Jonah Kincade and Karter Moore both contributed nine points. And Mike Barrett added seven points.
Neches will host the Centerville Tigers Friday.
Frankston 62, Kerens 30
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians (1-1) captured their first district win Tuesday in a 22-point win over the Kerens Tigers, 62-30.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankson – 16 | 21 | 14 |11
Kerens – 6 | 9 | 10 | 5
Caleb Ramsey had the game high of 19 points. Jake Westbrook added 14 points and Benton Allen scored eight. The Indians travel to play the Cayuga Wildcats Friday.
Martin’s Mill 51, Cayuga 35
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats (0-2) are still in search of their first district win following their 51-35 loss against seventh-ranked Martin’s Mill Mustangs Tuesday.
Whit Jenkins and Dominic Johnson led the way with 12 points each. Cayuga continues their homestand Friday against the Frankston Indians.
