Jacksonville 74, Palestine 57
PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats (4-3) lost the season series to the Jacksonville Indians as they fell to them for the second time this season, 74-57, Friday night.
K’Mari Gipson led the Indians with 16 points. Carlton Wiggins scored 13 points, Taj’Shawn Wilson scored 12 points and Gerlle Abrams finished with seven points. The Wildcats round out their three-game home stand Tuesday against the Hudson Hornets.
Groesbeck 66, Westwood 41
GROESBECK – The Westwood Panthers (3-8) dropped their district road game against the Groesbeck Goats Friday, 66-41.
Brandon Russell led the Panthers with 17 points. TJ Davis was their second-leading scorer with eight points. The Panthers return home Tuesday to host the Fairfield Eagles.
Martin’s Mill 77, Cayuga 33
MARTIN’S MILL – The Cayuga Wildcats (1-6) were swept in the district series against state-ranked Martin’s Mill Friday, 77-33.
Dominic Johnson and Gunner Douglass finished with 11 points each. The Wildcats travel to Frankston Tuesday for part two of their district contest.
Frankston 54, Kerens 20
KERENS – The Frankston Indians (4-3) remain in third in district following their 54-20 win over the Kerens Bobcats.
Caleb Ramsey continued his scoring streak as he led Frankston with 14 points. Kody Loebig and Jake Westbrook both finished with 10 points. The Indians will host the Cayuga Wildcats Tuesday.
Neches 64, Apple Springs 39
APPLE SPRINGS – The Neches Tigers (10-1) continue to be in the driver’s seat in district as their 10th straight district win has them currently tied for first place.
Collin Morgan produced 22 points in the win. Karter Moore scored 16 points, while Roy Barrett finished with 11 points. Neches hosts Slocum Tuesday.
