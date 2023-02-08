Palestine 75, Lufkin Hudson 47
PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats (5-3) reached 20 wins on the season and clinched a spot in the playoffs after defeating the Lufkin Hudson Hornets 75-47 Tuesday evening.
Quarter Breakdown
Palestine – 15 | 18 | 24 | 18
Hudson – 13 | 14 | 14 | 6
K’Mari Gipson led the Wildcats with 22 points, eight rebound, a block and a steal. Carlton Wiggins put up 18 points and four steals. Gerlle Abrams notched a double-double with 11 points, 10 points and one block. Taj’Shawn Wilson finished with seven points eight assists and two steals. The Wildcats travel to Bullard for their second district contest against the Panthers.
Neches 72, Slocum 42
NECHES – The Neches Tigers (11-1) won their 11th straight game Tuesday after beating the Slocum Mustangs 72-42.
Roy Barrett shined for the Tigers as he put up 21 points. Collin Morgan enjoyed another successful scoring night with 19. Neches will attempt to extend their winning streak to 12 Friday as they host the Laneville Tigers. Slocum travels to Centerville Friday.
Teague 45, Elkhart 37
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks (0-12) fell Tuesday evening against the Teague Lions as they clinched the season series over the Elks, 45-37.
Quarter Breakdown
Teague – 9 | 9 | 9 | 18
Elkhart – 14 | 10 | 6 | 7
Jayden Chapman led the way for the Elks with 12 points. Trystyn Tidrow followed him with nine points and Bryant Lipsey finished with seven. Elkhart is back at home Friday to host the Buffalo Bison.
Westwood falls against Fairfield
PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers (3-9) was swept in the season series against the Fairfield Eagles Tuesday evening. The Panthers did have four players reach double figures with Josh Davis leading the Panthers with 14. Boston Anderson followed him with 13 points, while Kaysn Dial and Chris Carter finished with 12.
Westwood hosts visiting Franklin Friday.
