Palestine Wildcats

J'Corey Jackson (3) talks with Dreyon Barrett (5) during Friday's district opener win against Center.The Wildcats fell at home against Hudson Tuesday in overtime.

 Juwan Lee

Hudson 56, Palestine 48

PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats (1-1) fell in overtime Tuesday evening against Hudson Hornets.

Scoring Leaders:

  • Carlton Wiggins 14 points
  • Elijah Cook 14 points
  • Dreyon Barrett 10 points

Buffalo 66, Westwood 43

BUFFALO – The Westwood Panthers (0-6) continue to search for their first district win following their 66-43 loss against the Buffalo Bison Tuesday.

Buffalo – 17 | 20 | 12 | 17

Westwood – 10 | 11 | 12 | 10

Scoring Leaders:

  • Brandon Russell 12 points
  • Josh Davis 8 points
  • Leondrick Lacy 6 points

Franklin 66, Elkhart 40

ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks (0-6) suffered their seventh consecutive loss Tuesday following their 66-40 loss against the 11th ranked Franklin Lions.

Franklin – 18 | 19 | 19 | 10

Elkhart – 5 | 8 | 6 | 21

Scoring Leaders:

  • Tyler Stafford 12 points
  • Cale Starr 10 points

