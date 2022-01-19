Hudson 56, Palestine 48
PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats (1-1) fell in overtime Tuesday evening against Hudson Hornets.
Scoring Leaders:
- Carlton Wiggins 14 points
- Elijah Cook 14 points
- Dreyon Barrett 10 points
Buffalo 66, Westwood 43
BUFFALO – The Westwood Panthers (0-6) continue to search for their first district win following their 66-43 loss against the Buffalo Bison Tuesday.
Buffalo – 17 | 20 | 12 | 17
Westwood – 10 | 11 | 12 | 10
Scoring Leaders:
- Brandon Russell 12 points
- Josh Davis 8 points
- Leondrick Lacy 6 points
Franklin 66, Elkhart 40
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks (0-6) suffered their seventh consecutive loss Tuesday following their 66-40 loss against the 11th ranked Franklin Lions.
Franklin – 18 | 19 | 19 | 10
Elkhart – 5 | 8 | 6 | 21
Scoring Leaders:
- Tyler Stafford 12 points
- Cale Starr 10 points
