Palestine 95, Rusk 61
RUSK – The Palestine Wildcats (7-3) finished second District 17-4A after defeating the Rusk Eagles 95-61 Tuesday.
Scoring Leaders:
- Carlton Wiggins 16 points
- Dreyon Barrett 11 points
Westwood 43, Elkhart 37
PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers (3-11) closed their season out with a 43-37 win over the Elkhart Elks (0-14) Tuesday.
Westwood – 2 | 14 | 3 | 24
Elkhart – 10 | 12 | 4 | 11
Westwood Scoring Leaders:
- Brandon Russell 16 points
- TJ Davis 10 points
Elkhart Scoring Leaders:
- Tyler Stafford 16 points
- Cale Starr 10 points
Frankston 42, Martin’s Mill 38
FRANKSTON – The 20th ranked Frankston Indians (7-3) ended their district run with a 42-38 win over 13th ranked Martin’s Mill Tuesday evening.
Frankston – 10 | 11 | 7 | 14
Martin’s Mill – 4 | 3 | 16 | 15
Scoring Leaders:
- Cael Bruno 18 points
- Caleb Ramsey 9 points
- Jake Westbrook 7 points
LaPoynor 84, Cayuga 56
LAPOYNOR – The Cayuga Wildcats (4-6) fell in their district finale against the LaPoynor Flyers Tuesday, 84-56.
LaPoynor – 24 | 20 | 22 | 18
Cayuga – 11 | 17 | 15 | 13
Scoring Leaders:
- Spencer Calcote 16 points
- Story Graham 11 points
