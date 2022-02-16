Palestine Wildcats

 Juwan Lee

Palestine 95, Rusk 61

RUSK – The Palestine Wildcats (7-3) finished second District 17-4A after defeating the Rusk Eagles 95-61 Tuesday.

Scoring Leaders:

  • Carlton Wiggins 16 points
  • Dreyon Barrett 11 points

Westwood 43, Elkhart 37

PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers (3-11) closed their season out with a 43-37 win over the Elkhart Elks (0-14) Tuesday.

Westwood – 2 | 14 | 3 | 24

Elkhart – 10 | 12 | 4 | 11

Westwood Scoring Leaders:

  • Brandon Russell 16 points
  • TJ Davis 10 points

Elkhart Scoring Leaders:

  • Tyler Stafford 16 points
  • Cale Starr 10 points

Frankston 42, Martin’s Mill 38

FRANKSTON – The 20th ranked Frankston Indians (7-3) ended their district run with a 42-38 win over 13th ranked Martin’s Mill Tuesday evening.

Frankston – 10 | 11 | 7 | 14

Martin’s Mill – 4 | 3 | 16 | 15

Scoring Leaders:

  • Cael Bruno 18 points
  • Caleb Ramsey 9 points
  • Jake Westbrook 7 points

LaPoynor 84, Cayuga 56

LAPOYNOR – The Cayuga Wildcats (4-6) fell in their district finale against the LaPoynor Flyers Tuesday, 84-56.

LaPoynor – 24 | 20 | 22 | 18

Cayuga – 11 | 17 | 15 | 13

Scoring Leaders:

  • Spencer Calcote 16 points
  • Story Graham 11 points

