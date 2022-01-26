Palestine 66, Carthage 40
CARTHAGE – The Palestine Wildcats (4-1) continue their case for a District 17-4A championship following their 66-40 win over the Carthage Bulldogs.
Scoring Leaders:
- Dreyon Barrett 29 points
- Taj’Shawn Wilson 11 points
Fairfield 79, Westwood 60
PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers (1-7) was swept in the season series against the Fairfield Eagles, 79-60, at home Tuesday.
Fairfield – 10 | 21 | 27 | 21
Westwood – 14 | 20 | 7 | 19
Scoring Leaders:
- Brandon Russell 28 points
- Josh Davis 14 points
Crockett 71, Elkhart 34
CROCKETT – The Elkhart Elks (0-8) continue to search for the first district win following their 71-34 loss against the Crockett Bulldogs.
Crockett – 19 | 23 | 20 | 9
Elkhart – 4 | 14 | 8 | 8
Scoring Leaders:
- Jayden Chapman 13 points
- Cale Starr 11 points
LaPoynor 59, Frankston 40
LAPOYNOR – The Frankston Indians (3-1) suffered their first loss of district Tuesday against 11th ranked LaPoynor Tuesday.
LaPoynor – 20 | 12 | 11 | 16
Frankston – 7 | 14 | 5 | 14
Scoring Leaders:
- Cael Bruno 13 points
Grapeland 74, Latexo 19
LATEXO – The Grapeland Sandies (7-0) are in route to another district championship after dominating the Latexo Tigers 74-19.
Scoring Leaders:
- Omarian Wiley 28 points
Neches 61, Kennard 31
NECHES – The Neches Tigers (4-3) began their second round of district play with a 30-point win over Kennard, 61-31.
Scoring Leaders:
- Collin Morgan 22 points
- Roy Barrett 14 points
- Mike Barrett 12 points
