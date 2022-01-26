Palestine Wildcats

Dreyon Barrett goes up for a layup in this file photo against the Tyler Lions. Barrett went for 29 points in their win over Carthage Tuesday.

 Juwan Lee

Palestine 66, Carthage 40

CARTHAGE – The Palestine Wildcats (4-1) continue their case for a District 17-4A championship following their 66-40 win over the Carthage Bulldogs.

Scoring Leaders:

  • Dreyon Barrett 29 points
  • Taj’Shawn Wilson 11 points

Fairfield 79, Westwood 60

PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers (1-7) was swept in the season series against the Fairfield Eagles, 79-60, at home Tuesday.

Fairfield – 10 | 21 | 27 | 21

Westwood – 14 | 20 | 7 | 19

Scoring Leaders:

  • Brandon Russell 28 points
  • Josh Davis 14 points

Crockett 71, Elkhart 34

CROCKETT – The Elkhart Elks (0-8) continue to search for the first district win following their 71-34 loss against the Crockett Bulldogs.

Crockett – 19 | 23 | 20 | 9

Elkhart – 4 | 14 | 8 | 8

Scoring Leaders:

  • Jayden Chapman 13 points
  • Cale Starr 11 points

LaPoynor 59, Frankston 40

LAPOYNOR – The Frankston Indians (3-1) suffered their first loss of district Tuesday against 11th ranked LaPoynor Tuesday.

LaPoynor – 20 | 12 | 11 | 16

Frankston – 7 | 14 | 5 | 14

Scoring Leaders:

  • Cael Bruno 13 points

Grapeland 74, Latexo 19

LATEXO – The Grapeland Sandies (7-0) are in route to another district championship after dominating the Latexo Tigers 74-19.

Scoring Leaders:

  • Omarian Wiley 28 points

Neches 61, Kennard 31

NECHES – The Neches Tigers (4-3) began their second round of district play with a 30-point win over Kennard, 61-31.

Scoring Leaders:

  • Collin Morgan 22 points
  • Roy Barrett 14 points
  • Mike Barrett 12 points

Tags

Trending Video