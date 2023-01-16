Palestine 65, Rusk 48
RUSK – The Palestine Wildcats (1-0) opened district Friday with a 65-48 in over the Rusk Eagles.
Quarter Breakdown
Palestine – 15 | 15 | 10 | 25
Rusk – 11 | 17 | 12 | 8
Gerrle Abrams led the Wildcats with 25 points. K’Mari Gipson was their second-leading scorer with 16 points. Taj’Shawn Wilson rounded their top three out with 11 points. The Wildcats travel to Jacksonville Tuesday for their second district play.
LaPoynor 78, Cayuga 35
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats (0-1) fell in their district home opener against the LaPoynor Flyers Friday 78-35.
Chase Hearrell led Cayuga with 13 points. Whit Jenkins followed him with 1- points. The Wildcats return home Tuesday to host the Martin’s Mill Mustangs.
Neches 55, Slocum 32
SLOCUM – The Neches Tigers (4-1) took down the Slocum Mustangs in their house Friday 55-32.
Collin Morgan had the hot hand on the night with 18 points. Morgan splashed in four three pointers on the night. Mike Barrett followed him with 15 points. Neches travels to Laneville Tuesday.
