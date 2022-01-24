Taj'Shawn Wilson

Taj'Shawn Wilson finished with 23 points in Palestine's 65-58 win over Jasper Friday.

 Juwan Lee

Palestine 65, Jasper 58

JASPER – The Palestine Wildcats (3-1) picked up their third district win Friday and assistant coach Colton Hearell’s first career win as he stepped in for head coach J.J. Johnson, 65-58.

Scoring Leaders:

  • Taj’Shawn Wilson 23 points
  • Dreyon Barrett 16 points
  • D’Myzean Martin 10 points

Frankston 79, Cross Roads 24

CROSS ROADS – The Frankston Indians (3-0) remain unblemished in district play following their 79-24 victory against Cross Roads Friday.

Frankston – 26 | 18 | 15 | 20

Cross Roads – 6 | 5 | 8 | 5

Scoring Leaders:

  • Kody Loebig 30 points
  • Cael Bruno 15 points
  • Jake Westbrook 14 points

Martin’s Mill 68, Cayuga 38

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats (1-2) fell at home Friday against top-ranked Martin’s Mill, 68-38.

Martin’s Mill – 16 | 15 | 17 | 20

Cayuga – 5 | 4 | 11 | 18

Scoring Leaders:

  • Chase Hearell 16 points

Wells 61, Neches 43

WELLS – The Neches Tigers (3-3) sit at .500 in district following Friday’s 61-43 loss against Wells.

Wells – 26 | 8| 15 | 12

Neches – 11 | 11 | 9 | 12

Scoring Leaders:

  • Neches Mike Barrett 16 points

