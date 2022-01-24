Palestine 65, Jasper 58
JASPER – The Palestine Wildcats (3-1) picked up their third district win Friday and assistant coach Colton Hearell’s first career win as he stepped in for head coach J.J. Johnson, 65-58.
Scoring Leaders:
- Taj’Shawn Wilson 23 points
- Dreyon Barrett 16 points
- D’Myzean Martin 10 points
Frankston 79, Cross Roads 24
CROSS ROADS – The Frankston Indians (3-0) remain unblemished in district play following their 79-24 victory against Cross Roads Friday.
Frankston – 26 | 18 | 15 | 20
Cross Roads – 6 | 5 | 8 | 5
Scoring Leaders:
- Kody Loebig 30 points
- Cael Bruno 15 points
- Jake Westbrook 14 points
Martin’s Mill 68, Cayuga 38
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats (1-2) fell at home Friday against top-ranked Martin’s Mill, 68-38.
Martin’s Mill – 16 | 15 | 17 | 20
Cayuga – 5 | 4 | 11 | 18
Scoring Leaders:
- Chase Hearell 16 points
Wells 61, Neches 43
WELLS – The Neches Tigers (3-3) sit at .500 in district following Friday’s 61-43 loss against Wells.
Wells – 26 | 8| 15 | 12
Neches – 11 | 11 | 9 | 12
Scoring Leaders:
- Neches Mike Barrett 16 points
