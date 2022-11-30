Palestine 68, Kilgore 37
PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats remain unbeaten with their fourth consecutive win of the season in a 68-37 victory over Kilgore.
Quarter Breakdown
Palestine – 18 | 16 | 16 | 18
Kilgore – 9 | 15 | 8 | 5
K’Mari Gipson led the Wildcats in scoring with 17 points. Gerlle Abrams followed with 11 points and Carlton Wiggins added 10 points. The Wildcats travel to Athens for their first tournament of the season.
Cayuga 54, Slocum 23
SLOCUM – The Cayuga Wildcats got back in the win column Tuesday with a 54-23 win over the Slocum Mustangs.
Gunner Douglass led the Wildcats with 15 points. Dominic Johnson followed him with 14 points. Chase Hearrell rounded out the trio with nine points.
Cayuga hosts their first tournament of the season Thursday, as will Slocum. Cayuga starts tournament play Thursday against the Alto Yellowjackets. Slocum plays Centerville Thursday
Elkhart 60, Overton 37
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks returned from Thanksgiving break with a 60-37 win over Overton Tuesday.
Quarter Breakdown
Elkhart – 16 | 13 | 13 | 18
Overton – 2 |12 | 9 | 14
Jayden Chapman led the Elks in scoring with a season high of 31 points. Trystyn Tidrow followed him with nine points. The Elks will participate in the White Oak tournament this weekend. They’ll kick off play Thursday against Elysian Fields.
Neches 59, Normangee 57
NECHES – The Neches Tigers edged out Normangee Tuesday in a 59-57 win over the Panthers.
Quarter Breakdown
Neches – 7 | 16 | 17 | 19
Normangee – 14 | 13 | 15 | 15
Collin Morgan led Neches in scoring with 14 points. Mike Barrett and Roy Barrett each added 13 points on the evening. Neches travels to Cayuga for their Holiday Classic tournament. They’ll play Tyler Heat JV Thursday.
Westwood 75, Kerens 34
PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers came away with a huge 75-34 win over the Kerens Bobcats Tuesday.
Quarter Breakdown
Westwood – 20 | 11 | 29 | 15
Kerens – 6 | 11 | 4 | 13
Josh Davis led all scorers with 26 points. David Russell followed him with 18 points. Boston Anderson added 11 points. Westwood participates in the Slocum tournament this weekend where they’ll start their run against Joaquin Thursday.
