Palestine's Taj'Shawn Wilson scored 14 points in the Wildcats double OT victory over Mexia Friday.

Palestine 68, Mexia 63

FINAL – The Palestine Wildcats survived a double overtime thriller against the Mexia Blackcats, 68-63.

Scoring Leaders:

  • Dreyon Barrett 24 points
  • Elijah Cook 15 points
  • Taj’Shawn Wilson 14 points
  • Carlton Wiggins 11 points

Groesbeck 45, Elkhart 38

ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks were edged out Friday against the Groesbeck Goats, 45-38.

Groesbeck – 12 | 12 | 11 | 10

Elkhart – 12 | 8 | 7 | 11

Scoring Leaders:

  • Wyett Thomas 8 points
  • Jadan Chapman 8 points
  • Cale Starr 8 points

Grapeland 85, Leon 19

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies remain undefeated in district play after picking up their third win Friday over Leon, 85-19.

Grapeland – 32 | 23 | 15 | 15

Leon – 8 | 5 | 1 |5

Scoring Leaders:

  • Riley Murchison 18 points
  • Johnny Lamb 13 points
  • Lakerina Smith 10 points

Neches 53, Centerville 44

CENTERVILLE – The Neches Tigers got back in the win column Friday after defeating the Centerville Tigers 53-44.

Neches – 16 | 12 | 11 | 14

Centerville – 4 | 14 | 13 | 13

Scoring Leaders:

  • Karter Moore 18 points
  • Jonah Kincade 15 points

Other Area Scores:

Franklin 94, Westwood 36

