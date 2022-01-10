Palestine 68, Mexia 63
FINAL – The Palestine Wildcats survived a double overtime thriller against the Mexia Blackcats, 68-63.
Scoring Leaders:
- Dreyon Barrett 24 points
- Elijah Cook 15 points
- Taj’Shawn Wilson 14 points
- Carlton Wiggins 11 points
Groesbeck 45, Elkhart 38
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks were edged out Friday against the Groesbeck Goats, 45-38.
Groesbeck – 12 | 12 | 11 | 10
Elkhart – 12 | 8 | 7 | 11
Scoring Leaders:
- Wyett Thomas 8 points
- Jadan Chapman 8 points
- Cale Starr 8 points
Grapeland 85, Leon 19
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies remain undefeated in district play after picking up their third win Friday over Leon, 85-19.
Grapeland – 32 | 23 | 15 | 15
Leon – 8 | 5 | 1 |5
Scoring Leaders:
- Riley Murchison 18 points
- Johnny Lamb 13 points
- Lakerina Smith 10 points
Neches 53, Centerville 44
CENTERVILLE – The Neches Tigers got back in the win column Friday after defeating the Centerville Tigers 53-44.
Neches – 16 | 12 | 11 | 14
Centerville – 4 | 14 | 13 | 13
Scoring Leaders:
- Karter Moore 18 points
- Jonah Kincade 15 points
Other Area Scores:
Franklin 94, Westwood 36
