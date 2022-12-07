Palestine 71, Spring Hill 40
PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats picked up their second straight win Tuesday in a 31-point victory over the visiting Spring Hill Panthers.
Quarter Breakdown
Palestine – 23 | 21 | 19 | 8
Spring Hill – 12 | 8 | 8 | 14
The Wildcats had three scorers eclipse double digits with Carlton Wiggins leading them with 14. Gerlle Abrams followed with 12 points and Jordan Walker added 10. The Wildcats will participate at the Fairfield Tournament this weekend.
Cayuga 43, Normangee 25
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats came off their tournament championship this past weekend to beat the Normangee Panthers 43-25.
Chase Hearrell led the Wildcats in scoring with 10 points. Gunner Douglass added nine and Marcus Thompson rounded out the trio with seven. The Wildcats will compete at the Holladay and McCoy Insurance Frankston Invitational this weekend.
Corrigan-Camden 95, Elkhart 52
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks lost a high-scoring battle against the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs Tuesday 95-52.
Quarter Breakdown
Corrigan – 34 | 18 | 16 | 27
Elkhart – 12 | 19 | 15 | 6
Jayden Chapman led the Elks in scoring with 16 points. Trystyn Tidrow added 12. The Elks will travel to Frankston Thursday for their basketball invitational tournament.
Neches 46, Fruitvale 17
FRUITVALE – The Neches Tigers took care of business Tuesday with a 46-17 win over Fruitvale.
Quarter Breakdown
Neches – 19 | 9 | 10 | 8
Fruitvale – 8 | 2 | 4 | 3
Karter Moore led the Tigers in points with 10. Collin Morgan scored nine, while David Dixon put up seven. Neches returns to Fruitvale Thursday for their basketball tournament.
Grapeland 75, Westwood 55
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies knocked off the Westwood Panthers Tuesday, 75-55. The Sandies return to action Thursday at Frankston’s basketball invitational, while Westwood will be off this weekend.
