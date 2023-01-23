Palestine 63, Lufkin Hudson 58
LUFKIN – The Palestine Wildcats (2-1) got back in the win column Frid` ay evening and secured their second district win 63-58 over Lufkin Hudson. The win also marked the 150th career win for head coach Dwight McCowan.
Quarter Breakdown
Palestine – 16 | 11 | 18 | 18
Hudson – 15 | 16 | 11 | 16
Carlton Wiggins led the Wildcats with 18 points. K’Mari Gipson had 13 points and one steal. Taj’Shawn Wilson neared a triple-double with 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. The Wildcats return home Tuesday to host the Bullard Panthers.
Neches 62, Groveton Centerville 36
NECHES – The Neches Tigers (6-1) continue to roll through district with their sixth win of the year following their 62-36 defeat of Groveton Centerville Friday.
Collin Morgan led the Tigers with 24 points. Roy Barrett added 15 points and Mike Barrett finished with 10 points. The Tigers host first-place Martinsville Tuesday.
Teague 58, Westwood 55
PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers (1-7) lost a close battle to the Teague Lions Friday, 58-55.
Quarter Breakdown
Teague – 14 | 17 | 15 | 12
Westwood – 18 | 10 | 7 | 20
Josh Davis led the Panthers with 18 points, while David Russell followed him with 17 points. Westwood hosts Mexia Tuesday.
