Palestine 53, Tyler High 51
TYLER – The Palestine Wildcats edged out Tyler High, 53-51, thanks to a buzzer beat shot by Taj’Shawn Wilson.
Quarter Breakdown
Palestine – 4 | 12 | 14 | 23
Tyler High – 13 | 10 | 15 | 13
Carlton Wiggins splashed home four three pointers to give him a team high of 12 points. Wilson tied Wiggins as he also scored 12 points on the afternoon. K’Mari Gibson rounded out the trio with 10 points.
Gladewater 45, Westwood 43
GLADEWATER – The Westwood Panthers were outlasted by Gladewater, 45-43, in their final game before Thanksgiving.
Josh Davis and David Russell both finished with 13 points to lead the Panthers. Westwood returns to the court Tuesday against Kerens at home.
Frankston 50, Buffalo 35
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians opened the season with a 50-35 win over the Buffalo Bison Tuesday. Individual stats were not submitted. The Indians return to the court Tuesday against Beckville.
