Neches 61, Cross Roads 44
FRUITVALE – The Neches Tigers came away as tournament champions following their 61-44 win over Cross Roads Saturday.
Roy Barrett led the Tigers with 17 points in the championship game. Mike Barrett followed him with 15 points. Collin Morgan was on fire from behind the arc as he cashed in on four triples. He finished with 14 points.
Neches travels to Palestine to play against the Westwood Panthers. They’ll return home Friday to host Martinsville.
Elkhart 49, Normangee 44
LEON – The Elkhart Elks placed third at the Leon Invitational after defeating the Normangee Panthers 49-44.
Individual stats weren’t reported for this game. The Elks improved to 6-7 on the season and will host Onalaska Tuesday before their home district opener against the Franklin Lions Friday.
