Palestine 50, Nacogdoches 46
NACOGDOCHES – The Palestine Wildcats got back in the win column Saturday against the Nacogdoches Dragons, 50-46.
The Wildcats were led by Gerlle Abrams who had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. K’Mari Gipson followed his teammate’s performance with 13 points and five rebounds. Carlton Wiggins rounded out the trip with nine points and six rebounds.
The Wildcats return to the floor Friday against Rusk for their district opener.
Frankston 52, Grandview 46
GRANDVIEW – The Frankston Indians continue to stack wins together before they close out non-district as they beat Grandview 52-46 Friday.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 15 | 11 | 15 |11
Grandview – 10 | 14 | 8 | 14
Caleb Ramsey led Frankston with 15 points. Kason Newport added 12 points and Jak Westbrook finished with seven. The Indians travel to Mineola Tuesday for their final non-district game of the season.
Neches 72, Kennard 32
KENNARD – The Neches Tigers picked up their second district win of the season Friday in a 40-point win over the Kennard Tigers.
Collin Morgan put up a season high of 30 points. Mike Barrett finished with 13. Neches returns home Friday to host Apple Springs.
